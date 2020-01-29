Calaveras girls' basketball wins 4th straight

The Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team capped the first half of Mother Lode League play by winning its fourth straight game as a result of beating the Summerville Bears 54-24 Tuesday night in Tuolumne.
The defensive play from Calaveras helped contribute to the victory, as the Bears were held to five points or less in three different quarters. Calaveras opened the game with a 13-5 lead and extended that to 26-15 at the midway point. In the third quarter, Calaveras outscored Summerville 12-5 and then put up 20 more points than the Bears in the final eight minutes.
Calaveras sophomore Madison Clark scored a game-high 15 points and also had four rebounds, three assists and six steals; senior Gabriella Malamed had 11 points, three rebounds and four steals; freshman Bailie Clark had seven points, four rebounds, three assists and five steals; Skyler Cooper had six points and two steals; Kaylee Dickey scored five points and had two rebounds and two steals; LoLo Wyllie had four points and three steals; Abby Porath scored three points; and freshman Brooke Nordahl had five rebounds and two points.
Calaveras (14-6, 4-1 Mother Lode League) has a huge game coming up against the Sonora Wildcats. Sonora beat Calaveras 52-46 on Jan. 14 for Calaveras’ only league defeat. Both teams are 4-1 in league play and the winner will be one step closer to a league title. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m., Thursday at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.