Fatigue a factor in Bullfrog loss to Ripon Christian

RIPON – The Bret Harte High School volleyball team had played a lot of games in a very short amount of time and it finally began to show. Since Aug. 24, the Bullfrogs played six games in only four days. The final of those came Tuesday evening and fatigue was apparent in a 3-0 defeat to the Ripon Christian Knights.
Bret Harte lost in three sets 25-20, 25-20 and 25-19.
On Aug. 24, the Bullfrogs took part in the Orestimba Tournament and knocked off Orestimba (2-0) and Modesto (2-1), but fell to Hughson (2-0) and Kimball (2-0). On Monday, the annual foundation game took place in Angels Camp and Bret Harte lost to Stone Ridge Christian in a 3-2 scrimmage.
“It’s been a long couple of days for us,” Bret Harte’s first-year head coach Jacey Porovich said following Tuesday’s road loss to Ripon Christian. “We had some player changes and people stepping into new roles over the weekend, but some good came of it. We are making progress. We have some really great moments and then some moments that aren’t so great, but that’s what the preseason is for. We are trying to figure out how to create more of those great moments and minimize the mistakes.”
The Bullfrogs didn’t look overly tired in the opening set, as they matched up with the Knights point-for-point. Early in the evening, it was junior Mikenna Grotto who led the charge. Trailing 16-11 in the first set, Bret Harte cut the Ripon Christian lead to only two with an ace from senior Gabi Hutchens and strong defensive play. Junior Jaden Arias gave the Bullfrogs a couple of points following blocks and junior Emma Lane cut the score to 22-20 after a soft kill. But the Knights ended the first set on a 3-0 run and won 25-20.
Bret Harte began to show signs of slowing down in the second set as Ripon Christian built a 22-11 lead. With Lane on the serving line, the junior helped lead a 9-0 run, which included four aces. After trailing by 11, all of a sudden, the Bullfrogs were only down by two.
“I just wanted to get the ball over the net and get the point, even if it wasn’t that great of a serve,” Lane said.
Despite the strong run, 22-20 was a close as the Bullfrogs would get and lost the second set 25-20.
“Even when we are down and it looks like we should be out, out of nowhere we make a run,” Porovich said. “It was too little, too late, but hopefully we can start making those runs a little sooner. We’ve got some power and are a young team. We are relying on a lot of juniors to step up and play right now.”
After battling back in the second set, only to lose by two, Bret Harte lost all of its momentum and drive. The third set quickly got away from the Bullfrogs and in a flash, Ripon Christian led 14-6.
“We worked really hard in that second set and we just didn’t have enough energy to pick up and win the third set,” Lane said. “We need to get used to pushing ourselves.”
Bret Harte continued to chip away at the Ripon Christian lead and Hutchens helped out with three kills and Lane added two kills of her own. Even with a late surge, Bret Harte dropped the third and final set 25-10.
Lane led Bret Harte with eight kills to go along with her four aces, three blocks and five digs. Hutches recorded four kills, one ace, one block and 12 digs. Senior Katrina Swift recorded a team-high 12 assists and two digs. Junior Jaycee Kirk had six assists. Senior Eden Strauch had four kills and Grotto had six kills and one block.
Bret Harte (2-3) will not return to the court until Sept. 3 to take on Liberty Ranch in Galt. The Bullfrogs begin Mother Lode League play Sept. 5 at home against Summerville.
“I want to see the mental mistakes go away,” Porovich said. “The hustle and heart is important to me, but you have a night like tonight and you can just see that the girls are exhausted. They are so tired, what more can you get from them? But, I’d like to get more of those hustle plays on our side of the net. Those can be big momentum shifts and the game of volleyball is all about momentum.”
Junior varsity
Bret Harte’s JV team knocked off Ripon Christian 25-19 and 25-20 Tuesday afternoon in Ripon. Sophomore setter Cierra Gilbert had four aces and three assists. Allyson Stoy had 10 attacks with two kills and one block. Trianna Jordan recorded three serving aces and had three kills. Freshman Aariah Fox had three kills on 11 attacks and one block. And sophomore libero Jacey Davey had eight digs and 13 serve receptions.
Freshmen
The freshmen Bullfrogs swept Ripon Christian 2-0.