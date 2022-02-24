Despite Malamed's 10 3-point baskets, Calaveras falls in semifinals to Venture Academy

Jay Clifton tried to make something happen. As time ticked down on the clock and there were only a few seconds left before the final buzzer sounded, Clifton did all he could to either try and get an open look at a 3-point basket, or dish the ball to teammate Elijah Malamed, who was the hottest player on the court.
Only a few seconds earlier, Venture Academy hit a 3-point basket to go ahead 64-61 and Calaveras had just one opportunity to try and send the game to overtime. As Clifton tried to shake a Venture Academy defender, the ball popped free, was scooped and returned to the opposite side of the court for a layup as time expired.
All Clifton and his teammates could do was watch in disbelief, as their chances to reach the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section division IV championship game were shattered. No. 2 Calaveras lost to No. 6 Venture Academy 66-61 Wednesday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
“It’s tough,” Clifton said from the locker room following the loss. “We’ve been wanting this the whole season. It’s what we’ve worked for. We were just one possession short.”
The five-point loss not only took away Calaveras’ hopes of playing for a section championship, but it also took some of the joy away from the outstanding performance from Malamed. In the biggest game of the year, Malamed was nearly perfect. The junior tied a Calaveras school record (previously owned by Devin White in 2010) with 10 3-point baskets. Malamed finished the night as the leading scorer with a career-high 32 points.
“Without him, we lose by 20 or 30,” Clifton said. “It shows how good of a player he is, how clutch of a player he is and how much work he puts in. 10 3-pointers; I’ve never even come close to that.”
Malamed added, “It was just one of those nights, I guess. Every time I got open, I just wanted to shoot it.”
At the end of the opening eight minutes, the score was Venture Academy 12, Malamed 12. All 12 of Calaveras’ points came courtesy of Malamed from 3-point land. Junior Merrick Strange was the first Calaveras player without a No. 35 on his jersey to score, and that came early in the second quarter to give Calaveras a 14-12 lead. Malamed hit his fifth shot from downtown with 5:57 to play before halftime.
“Their zone kind of gave us a lot of 3-point opportunities,” Malamed said. “I think the way we ran our offense was really good and I was able to get open and my teammates found me, and I was able to knock them down.”
But while Malamed was hot from behind the arc, Calaveras wasn’t getting any points from any other players. In the first five minutes of the second quarter, Venture Academy outscored Calaveras 13-5 and led 25-17 with three minutes left before halftime. In the final 180 seconds of the first half, Calaveras began to get points from other players. Junior Logan Parmley, Clifton, and junior Thomas Davison all scored baskets and Malamed drained one final shot from downtown for good measure to cap an 11-0 run. At halftime, Calaveras led 28-25.
Calaveras got early 3-point baskets from Clifton and junior Braeden Orlandi to begin the third quarter. After scoring just four points in the first two quarters, Clifton scored 11 in the third, which included making his only free throw attempt of the night. Malamed made his seventh 3-point basket with 23 seconds left in the quarter and heading into the final eight minutes, Calaveras had a slim 45-44 lead.
As the game progressed into the final quarter, it became obvious that Venture Academy was spending a lot of time at the charity stripe, and Calaveras was not. Venture Academy shot 22 free throws throughout the four quarters, while Calaveras shot just six. The difference in the number of trips to the free throw line was something that bothered Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton.
“It’s unexplainable,” Clifton said. “I don’t understand how you can play at this level, and you’re supposed to have high-priority officiating; I don’t want to sound like a baby or a complainer because my hat’s off to Venture Academy, but it (the officiating) wasn’t done well tonight. Period.”
Venture Academy went on a 13-3 run to begin the fourth quarter and built a 57-48 lead. But when Calaveras needed a big shot, Malamed’s number was called. Malamed made back-to-back treys to bring Calaveras within three. With 1:29 to play, Malamed made two free throws in his only trip to the line, which cut the deficit to one. And with 42 seconds remaining, he drained his 10th and final 3-point basket of the night and tied the game at 61-61.
“He was lights-out tonight,” Kraig Clifton said. “He played in the moment in the biggest game. Everybody is going to talk about his 10 threes and yes, that’s amazing, but he also rebounded really well.”
Malamed would have loved a chance to attempt one final shot from downtown, but not only did he not touch the ball the rest of the night, Calaveras didn’t take another shot.
Malamed finished the night with a game-high 32 points; Clifton scored 17; Orlandi scored six points; while Parmley, Davison and Strange all scored two points apiece.
“I couldn't be any happier or more proud of them tonight,” Kraig Clifton said after the loss. “They played with everything they had. We knew it was going to be a nailbiter; we expected that. We expected it to come down to the wire. I couldn't have asked for anything more from them. If we were going to win tonight, or if we were going to lose tonight, my amount of pride for them would be the same.”
Calaveras’ season is not over, although it will have to wait a while to return to the floor. Calaveras qualified for the CIF state playoffs, which will begin once the section championships are completed. And while his team will have to wait another year to make a run at a blue banner, Clifton is looking forward to seeing what his squad will do in the state playoffs.
“We’ve earned everything we’ve got and it’s an honor to be in the state playoffs,” Clifton said. “It’s not a consolation prize at all. It’s something to be proud of and we are looking forward to it.”