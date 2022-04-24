Bret Harte, Calaveras swimming ends the 2022 season at MLL championship meet

The Mother Lode League swimming season came to an end on March 22. Bret Harte, Calaveras, Sonora, Amador and Argonaut all dove into the water at Bret Harte High School in Angels Camp with one final chance to set a new personal record or attempt to become a league champion.
At the end of the nearly four-hour meet, it was the Sonora Wildcats who earned the crown as 2022 Mother Lode League champions, as both its boys' and girls’ teams proved to be the best in the league.
In the girls’ division, Sonora placed first (435), followed by Amador (301), Bret Harte (274), Calaveras (157) and Argonaut (41). In the final league standings, Sonora placed first, followed by Amador, Bret Harte, Calaveras and Argonaut. And in the boys’ division, Sonora again took first place (472), followed by Amador (269), Bret Harte (182), Calaveras (122) and Argonaut (8). And the final boys’ standings had Sonora at the top, followed by Amador, Bret Harte, Calaveras and Argonaut.
For the second time in as many years, the Mother Lode League championship swim meet was held in Angels Camp and Bret Harte head coach Katlyn Rugo was pleased with the way the afternoon unfolded.
“Everything went really smoothly,” Rugo said. “We made the boys swim an extra 50 (yards) in the 500 (yard race), but other than that, everything was going too well to not have some sort of excitement in the meet.”
As for her views on the way her Bullfrog squad performed, Rugo said, “I think they did super well. I think they had fun and I think they pretty much improved their times across the board. It was awesome.”
As for Calaveras, head coach Suzanne Butler didn’t expect her squad to contend for a league title. However, she felt confident that her swimmers would put forth a strong effort and that’s exactly what she saw.
“I think we did really well,” Butler said. “It was definitely a day of personal bests and I think that’s been our whole goal for this season. We just want everyone to do the best that they can and to improve as individuals. We knew we couldn’t compete against the other teams because we didn’t have the numbers, but our team came in today and swam their best.”
Girls
The Amador duo of Aja Fuller and Tomi Myhre, along with Sonora’s Ella Schmidt scored the most individual points, as the trio all finished with 32 points apiece. For Bret Harte, Kaylee Kautz scored 24 points; Tatum Tapia and Zoe Ruggieri each scored 22; Isabella Valente scored 17; Kenna Williams scored 16; Carnegie Hall scored 13; Sayra Teodoro scored 10; Martina De la Rosa Rodriguez scored nine points; Clare Buteau scored six points; Maggie Kristoff scored five points; Allison Pry scored four points; Sierra Johnson scored three points; and Kyera Chraft scored one point.
As for Calaveras, Nicolette Devitt had a team-high 14 points; Madeline Donovan-May scored 13; Marissa DeMasters scored 12; Madison Duval and Riley Gunn scored seven points; Cora Heusel scored six points; Emily Fuller scored five; Maya Miller scored four points; Ava Hintz scored three points; Natalie Miller scored two; and Elena Montessuit and Mia Rivas each scored one point.
In the 200-yard medley relay, Amador placed first (2:10.41); Bret Harte’s Tapia, Valente, Ruggieri and Kautz placed third (2:22.39); Calaveras’ team of Duval, Heusel, Devitt and Donovan-May placed fourth (2:32.70); Bret Harte’s Kristoff, Madelyn Freer, De la Rosa Rodriguez and Pry placed seventh (2:43.97): and Calaveras’ Rivas, Natalie Miller, Maya Miller and Fuller placed eighth (3:06.01).
Sonora’s Schmidt placed first in the 200-yard freestyle (2:30.51); Bret Harte’s Tapia placed fourth (2:49.26); Bret Harte’s Hall placed fifth (2:57.72); Calaveras’ Gunn placed seventh (3:04.62); Bret Harte’s Teodoro placed eighth (3:05.08); Bret Harte’s Zausch placed ninth (3:06.08); Bret Harte’s Johnson placed 10th (3:08.39); and Calaveras’ Andrea Wheeler placed 13th (3:29.66).
Amador’s Myhre placed first in the 200-yard individual medley (2:39.81); Bret Harte’s Williams placed sixth (3:08.68); Bret Harte’s Valente placed seventh (3:17.11); Calaveras’ Fuller placed eighth (3:29.39); and Calaveras’ Maya Miller placed ninth (4:08.07).
In the 50-yard freestyle, Amador’s Fuller placed first (27.31); Bret Harte’s Kautz placed third (29.83); Calaveras’ May-Donovan placed sixth (31.10); Calaveras’ Devitt placed eighth (31.99); Calaveras’ Heusel placed 11th (34.03); Bret Harte’s Pry placed 12th (34.19); Calaveras’ Natalie Miller placed 13th (35.30); Bret Harte’s Kristoff placed 14th (35.35); Calaveras’ Rivas placed 15th (36.02); and Bret Harte’s Chraft placed 17th (42.64).
Sonora’s Amani Wang took first in the 100-yard butterfly (1:12.30); Bret Harte’s Zoe Ruggieri placed third (1:23.25); Bret Harte’s De la Rosa Rodriguez placed seventh (1:35.06); Bret Harte’s Teodoro placed eighth (1:55.34); Bret Harte’s Buteau placed ninth (1:57.36); and Calaveras’ Hintz placed 10th (1:59.68).
In the 100-yard freestyle, Sonora’s Adeline Hanson placed first (59.57); Calaveras’ Devitt placed sixth (1:13.81); Bret Harte’s Williams placed seventh (1:14.74); Calaveras’ DeMasters placed eighth (1:15.06); Calaveras’ Natalie Miller placed 11th (1:20.89); Calaveras’ Rivas placed 12th (1:21.29); Bret Harte’s Zausch placed 13th (1:23.77); Bret Harte’s Johnson placed 14th (1:23.81); and Bret Harte’s Freer placed 15th (1:31.37).
Sonora’s Schmidt placed first in the 500-yard freestyle (6:39.77); Bret Harte’s Kautz placed third (7:03.95); Calaveras’ DeMasters placed seventh (7:24.89); Calaveras’ Donovan-May placed ninth (7:51.59); and Bret Harte’s Pry placed 10th (8:06.32).
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Sonora took first in 1:54.11; Bret Harte’s Kautz, Tapia, Williams and Ruggieri placed fourth (2:10.82); Calaveras’ Devitt, Heusel, Donovan-May and DeMasters placed fifth (2:12.90); Bret Harte’s Zausch, Teodoro, Johnson and Hall placed eighth (2:23.57); Calaveras’ Natalie Miller, Gunn, Shelby Dickey and Fuller placed ninth (2:25.74); and Calaveras’ Wheeler, Montessuit, Maya Miller and Tori Joses finished in 2:43.31.
Amador’s Fuller placed first in the 100-yard backstroke (1:09.05); Bret Harte’s Tapia placed fourth (1:21.57); Bret Harte’s Ruggieri placed fifth (1:22.01); Calaveras’ Duval placed seventh (1:29.32); Bret Harte’s Kristoff placed eighth (1:29.86); Bret Harte’s Buteau placed 11th (1:44.48); Bret Harte’s Chraft placed 12th (1:45.93); Calaveras’ Maya Miller placed 13th (1:58.08); Calaveras’ Dickey placed 14th (2:11.42); and Calaveras’ Marianne Fogleman placed 15th (2:14.18).
In the 100-yard breaststroke, Amador’s Myhre placed first (1:21.17); Bret Harte’s Valente placed fifth (1:32.16); Calaveras’ Heusel placed ninth (1:39.32); Bret Harte’s Hall placed 10th (1:39.33); Bret Harte’s De la Rosa Rodriguez placed 11th (1:39.50); Calaveras’ Montessuit placed 12th (1:52.77); Bret Harte’s Freer placed 13th (2:04.56); and Calaveras’ Cordelia Harbeck placed 14th (2:31.48).
And in the 400-yard freestyle relay, Sonora took first (4:19.66); Bret Harte’s Williams, Teodoro, Zausch, and Hall placed fourth (5:27.13); Calaveras’ Gunn, Hintz, Dickey and DeMasters placed fifth (5:45.10); and Bret Harte’s Buteau, Cheat, Johnson and Freer placed sixth (6:12.95).
Boys
Sonora’s Jack Birtwhistle and Amador’s Lance Eggers each scored 32 individual points, which was tied for the highest of the afternoon. Bret Harte’s leader was senior Noah Cardiel with 26, followed by the Bret Harte group of Alex Tudbury (21); Zachary Perry (14); Ezra Miller (12); Jesus Moncada (10); Airein Gish (9); and Mason Johnson (6). Calaveras was led by John Paapke (21); Jeremiah Hinkle (18); Joshua Koepke (13); Avery Long (11); Matthew Padula (8); and Ethan Haro (3).
Amador took first in the 200-yard medley relay (1:49.10); Calaveras’ team of Paapke, Long, Koepke and Hinkle took second (1:58.28); and Bret Harte’s Tudbury, Perry, Cardiel and Gish placed third (2:03.12). In the 200-yard freestyle, Sonora’s Aidan Pink took first (1:59.79); Bret Harte’s Gish placed seventh (2:23.65); Calaveras’ Padula placed 10th (2:47.98) and Bret Harte’s Johnson placed 11th (3:10.33).
In the 200-yard individual medley, Amador’s Lance Eggers placed first (2:13.01); Bret Harte’s Miller placed seventh (2:59.45); and Bret Harte’s Moncada placed eighth (3:18.67). Sonora’s Birtwhistle placed first in the 50-yard freestyle (22.22); Calaveras’ Hinkle took fourth (25.65); Bret Harte’s Tudbury placed sixth (26.23); and Calaveras’ Haro placed 11th (43.37). In the 100-yard butterfly, Amador’s Chase Ricketts placed first (1:02.20) and Calaveras’ Koepke placed second (1:06.36).
In the 100-yard freestyle, Sonora’s Birtwhistle placed first (49.65); Calaveras’ Paapke placed fifth (57.82); Calaveras’ Hinkle placed seventh (59.36); Bret Harte’s Perry placed eighth (1:00.50); Bret Harte’s Gish placed 11th (1:05.97); and Calaveras’ Haro finished 12th (1:53.18).
Bret Harte’s Noah Cardiel had a first-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle with his time of 6:19.24. Calaveras’ Matthew Padula placed eighth (7:44.06). In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Sonora placed first (1:37.13); Calaveras’ Paapke, Long, Koepke and Hinkle placed fourth (1:43.44); Bret Harte’s Cardiel, Perry, Tudbury and Gish placed fifth (1:48.34); and Bret Harte’s Miller, Moncada, Xander Dodds and Johnson placed sixth (2:09.30).
Amador’s Eggers placed first in the 100-yard backstroke (1:01.59); Bret Harte’s Tudbury placed third (1:11.03); Calaveras’ Paapke placed fourth (1:12.46); and Bret Harte’s Miller placed eighth (1:32.38). In the 100-yard breaststroke, Sonora’s Nathaniel Personius took first (1:11.35); Calaveras' Long finished fourth (1:15.22); Bret Harte’s Perry placed sixth (1:21.06); Bret Harte’s Moncada placed eighth (1:28.74); and Bret Harte’s Johnson placed ninth (1:37.13).
And in the 400-yard freestyle relay, Sonora finished first (3:45.22) and Bret Harte’s foursome of Miller, Moncada, Dodds and Johnson placed fourth (5:04.99).