 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story
College Athletics
Polar opposites, same drive

Rowing and rugby: How being a college athlete runs in my family

  • Comments
Rowing and rugby: How being a college athlete runs in my family

John Dossi relaxes after playing in a rugby game for Loyola University in Los Angeles. Dossi played rugby for four years while in college.

My father and father-in-law couldn’t be more opposite if they tried. My father could easily be the life of any party. He has a great sense of humor, is musically gifted, wrote three full-length musicals, can grow a heck of a beard, spent nearly 40 years as a teacher and also has a PhD.

My father-in-law likes to laugh but won’t be the one dishing out the one-liners. He has no musical talent, shaves daily and is a mining engineer in South Dakota. One major thing that they both have in common is they were both college athletes, but that’s where the athletic commonality ends.

Rowing and rugby: How being a college athlete runs in my family

Syd De Vries, No. 55, rows with his teammates in Canada. 
Rowing and rugby: How being a college athlete runs in my family

Syd De Vries, No. 55, rowed in both high school and college. 
Rowing and rugby: How being a college athlete runs in my family

John Dossi, far right, plays in a rugby game while at Loyola University. 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.