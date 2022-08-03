Rowing and rugby: How being a college athlete runs in my family

My father and father-in-law couldn’t be more opposite if they tried. My father could easily be the life of any party. He has a great sense of humor, is musically gifted, wrote three full-length musicals, can grow a heck of a beard, spent nearly 40 years as a teacher and also has a PhD.
My father-in-law likes to laugh but won’t be the one dishing out the one-liners. He has no musical talent, shaves daily and is a mining engineer in South Dakota. One major thing that they both have in common is they were both college athletes, but that’s where the athletic commonality ends.
Syd De Vries, my father-in-law, rowed in high school and college while growing up in Canada. Rowing is a sport that needs to run like clockwork, or else there will be no success. My father, John Dossi, played rugby while attending Loyola University in Los Angeles. Rugby is a sport that is as physically demanding and brutal as it comes.
And even though the two of them played completely different sports in two completely different parts of North America, they still have a common bond of being college athletes.
Rowing in the Great White North
Syd De Vries is the son of two Dutch immigrants. While growing up in St. Catherines, which is near Niagara Falls, De Vries spent his time as a young boy working on the family fruit farm. He didn’t spend his time thinking about sports. If he wasn’t in school, his job was to work and to do whatever he could to help the family out.
“They immigrated to Canada, and their priority was to raise a family and teach their kids how to work,” De Vries said about his parents. “Sports really wasn’t something that was in their minds at all. The priority was always work. I was never discouraged from participating in a sport, but it could really only work for me when I got my driver’s license, and I could drive myself to the training. My parents were not going to drive me to any training or competitions.”
In his fourth year of high school at West Park Secondary School (in Canada, students have the option of going to school for four or five years, depending on if attending University was in their future), De Vries was removed from one of his classes by the rowing coach who invited him to join the team. Being nearly 6-foot-5, he fit the mold of what a rower should be. De Vries agreed to join the squad and quickly learned that the athletic life would not be an easy one.
“Not being an athlete at all beforehand, the initial dry land training—which included weightlifting and running for endurance—when I started doing the running, I thought it was going to kill me,” De Vries said. “I wasn’t used to doing any of that kind of stuff. The first run training that we did, I puked my guts out. I was so sore the next day I could barely handle it.”
Once De Vries made the move from land to boat, he started to enjoy the sport more and more and his tall frame helped him out on the water.
“Length is particularly advantageous in rowing,” De Vries said. “The longer your arms are, the more you can reach out, and that means the more water you are pulling per stroke, which means the more you are pulling the boat. My height was a distinct advantage for me.”
Once he got used to the sport, De Vries became more aware of how skilled his high school team was. That early success is what later made him want to return to the water when he attended university.
“There were periods of time when, all of a sudden, you felt that all of that training was paying off,” De Vries said. “This flimsy boat that you are struggling to keep in balance, and everybody’s timing had to be right on, and you felt it explode in the water, and that gave me chills. That was the kind of thing that I got excited about.”
And while his parents were not sports fans, they still attended a number of his meets, which even 42 years later is something that brings a smile to his face.
“It meant a lot to me. It kind of surprised me,” De Vries said. “They were never big promoters of participating in sports. It’s not like they discouraged it, but to actually see them out there in the stands was like, ‘I can’t believe they are here.’”
In 1979, De Vries attended Queen’s University at Kingston, which was 230 miles away from his home in St. Catharines. With a dream of becoming a mining engineer, De Vries had to put all of his attention into his studies, and he left his rowing career back in St. Catharines. But after completing his first year, the desire to return to the water became too much for him to ignore.
“The first year of engineering is intense, and I wasn’t the smartest student out there, so I wanted to make the cut,” De Vries said. “Basically, I was not the kind of person or student that could combine the rigor of being an athlete and being able to handle first-year engineering. I knew in my second year that the academic load was going to be reduced a little bit. My plan was to go to Queen’s for engineering, and I didn’t even think about rowing for Queen’s until I got there. I saw they had a rowing program, and I did miss it, so I thought that it could be fun to start that up again.”
In the fall of 1980, De Vries joined the Queen’s rowing team. And right away, he could tell the vast difference between rowing in high school and in college and it wasn’t what he expected.
“High school was much more competitive and intense,” De Vries said. “The rowing program at Queen’s was relatively new and was just starting up. It wasn’t as organized as the high school that I went to. Compared to my high school, the Queen’s rowing program was almost like taking a step down.”
Rowing in Canada did come with its natural complications. Practice was held early in the morning to avoid having to battle harsh winds, and often the weather would be in the 30s or even the 20s.
“You had to wait for the sun to rise so it would hit that little film of ice and melt that away because you did not want to damage your boat,” De Vries said.
Like most sports, rowing came with injuries. While it would seem that shoulders, arms or legs would suffer the most damage, it was the hands that bore the brunt of the self-inflicted pain.
“Calluses on top of calluses were the worst pains you can have on your hands,” De Vries said. “You’d have a bunch of blisters on your hands, which eventually became calluses, and then you’d get blisters on calluses.”
In many sports, there are many different things that can all add up to a win or a loss. But in rowing, if one member of the squad is off tempo by even just a fraction of a second, the whole operation can be a failure. The lure of having to work completely in sync with his team is one of the things that De Vries enjoyed the most. But when he messed up, it stuck with him.
“When I personally failed, our crew failed, and that really upset me,” De Vries said. “I was letting my team down by making a mistake, and it made me sick to my stomach when I did that.”
After rowing in the 1980 season, De Vries noticed that his grades weren’t just slipping, they were quickly plummeting. He had to make a decision, and that was to step away from rowing and focus on his education.
“My grades were tanking, and I was failing,” De Vries said. “This was supposed to be the easiest time of my entire university education, and I was failing. I had to make an about-face. It wasn’t a tough decision for me because I didn’t love rowing the way some other people loved it. There were oarsmen who lived and breathed it, and that’s all they did. For me, I enjoyed it, but it wasn’t my life, and it wasn’t my passion.”
Even though it has been 42 years since he was last on a rowing team, De Vries still thinks about his time on the water. He gets back into rowing mode when watching the Olympics and he can quickly remember what it felt like to be part of a team that was running like a well-oiled machine.
“There is something magical about achieving success in rowing,” De Vries said. “When I talk about success, I’m talking about finding a complete, 100% balance of rhythm and power all working together as one. When we hit the water and we put it into full throttle and that boat exploded in the water; I still get chills talking about it. It was something that only oarsmen know what I’m talking about. If you can find it, it’s absolutely addictive.”
Setting and completing a goal
John Dossi didn’t know the first thing about rugby. He was a football player. And after playing on the gridiron for four years as a lineman at Bellarmine Preparatory School in San Jose, he was thinking about playing at the next level. That next level would have been at Loyola University in Los Angeles. Dossi started at Loyola in the fall of 1969, and by 1970 the school had dropped its football program.
“The Loyola coach came up and met with three or four of us and promised us the moon, and when we got down there the moon didn’t materialize,” Dossi said about why he didn’t join the Loyola football team as a freshman. “And I was 40 pounds lighter than the next lineman, so I would have been cannon fodder.”
Dossi completed his first year of college and early in his sophomore year, a member of the Loyola rugby team talked to him about possibly joining the squad. Even with very little knowledge about the sport, the idea intrigued him, and he decided to give this foreign sport a try.
“I didn’t know a thing about the sport, but I did see them play occasionally during my freshman year,” Dossi said. “I thought it was interesting. It was so tough in terms of injuries, anybody that they could get out there to increase the ranks was a plus. I went out to the first practice, and within a month or so we had our first game; and I didn’t start and that was the last time that I didn’t start in my career.”
Dossi joined the rugby team in the fall of 1970 and played for four years. And right away, he fell in love with the difference between football and rugby.
“It felt liberating,” he said. “We did tackling drills every once in a while, and that was pretty tough without pads. But all those repetitious mind-numbing, body killing activities that went on in football practice, we didn’t do. We spent our time working out formations and executing plays. It was like we were scrimmaging all the time.”
In four years of playing, Dossi never missed a game. However, there was one game on the schedule that he did his best to avoid, and that was against UCLA.
“We had a preseason game against UCLA’s first team, which consisted of football players who had bad attitudes,” he recalled. “We played over there, and we played on the old school, lime green Astro turf. I knew that we were going to get annihilated and that I was going to get brutalized. The captains were the ones who made up the lineup, and I went up to one of the captains before the game and I said, ‘You know, I’ve got some problems with my stomach, and I think I’m getting the flu or something.’ He said, ‘I don’t care what your excuse is. You can sit here and give me 1,000 excuses. You are not only playing today, but you are playing every second of this game,’ and he conveniently took himself out at halftime. I played the whole game, and the final score was 54-3.”
In four years of playing, Dossi’s mother only saw him play in one game. And after that one game, she never went again.
“We played Santa Clara University and she came to watch, and she said she would never watch a game again because it was too brutal and she was worried about me getting hurt every second of the game,” Dossi said. “She did ask for a list of my games because she wanted to make sure she went to mass before every game.”
Playing four years of such a brutal sport didn’t come without taking a massive toll on his body. He suffered at least three concussions, hurt an already bad ankle and the residual effects of rugby led to three shoulder surgeries and two hip surgeries later in life.
“I don’t think I would have had one surgery had I not played rugby,” Dossi said. “I might have had soreness, but had I stopped after playing football, I don’t think I would have had those surgeries. I’ve been sore for so long that I don’t attribute it to anything other than that’s just how life went. It’s not like I blame rugby for it. But if I knew what I know now, I never would have played football or rugby.”
Of all the games Dossi played during his time at Loyola, one in January of 1973 during his senior year sticks out the most. In October of 1972, he had his student deferment taken away, and his number had been called for the draft for the war in Vietnam. He had no idea when his time as a student would end and his life as a soldier would begin.
“It was a Saturday morning in San Diego, and we were walking to a Denny’s before the game, and I walked by a newspaper rack and there’s the San Diego paper, and it says, ‘Nixon ends draft,’” Dossi recalled. “My feet came off the ground. I couldn’t believe it. I went from the prospect of going to Vietnam to all of a sudden being free. We played the University of San Diego that afternoon, and I don’t think I ever played in a game where there was so much laughing, helping people up and slapping people on the back, regardless of the team. I don’t even remember if we won or lost; it was just a happy event. It was one of the most enjoyable days of my young life.”
After finishing graduate school in 1974, Dossi went on a six-year hiatus from rugby. When he was 29, he played in an alumni game. While he felt he played a good game and his team won, he regretted his decision to play the following morning.
“I wasn’t in rugby shape, but I was in good shape because I was a runner,” Dossi said. “I hadn’t played since I was 23, and I thought that I’d give it a shot. The next morning, I woke up in the hotel, and I realized that I would be unable to drive home. I could not get in the cab of my truck, nor could I drive. I laid in the back in a sleeping bag, while my girlfriend drove back from Los Angeles to Sonora because I could not move; I was so beat up.”
Rugby was not the most popular sport Loyola had to offer. Those who played the game played for a reason bigger than just winning and losing. For Dossi, it was the relationships that he built with those around him that made his time as a rugby player memorable.
“There was a camaraderie that was more intense than it ever was in football because there was only a handful of us,” Dossi said. “My teammates were wonderful people and to be united in a cause with good people is about as good as it gets. I don’t remember playing with a jerk on our team. There might have been someone that I didn’t like as much as other guys, but it was all just this wonderful group of people who were united in this particular activity, and I think that was my favorite part of it.”
And when asked what it meant to him to be a four-year college athlete in one of the most brutal sports out there, Dossi responded, “It was an accomplishment because it was a sport that I had never played before, and I set out to play it; and I not only did, but I started every game except one. We went undefeated in league, did well and stuck it out for four years. I set a goal, and I accomplished it.”