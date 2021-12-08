Bullfrogs have an offensive explosion in 9-0 thrashing of Delta Charter

Games like the one the Bret Harte High School boys’ soccer team participated in on Wednesday afternoon don’t come around often and the Bullfrogs did their best to enjoy the moment.
Bret Harte not only won its third game in a row, but did so by beating Delta Charter 9-0. The Bullfrogs scored three times in the first half and then added six goals in the final 40 minutes for the blowout victory at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.
In a season that has, and will continue to have very close and stressful games, Wednesday's contest was a welcomed change of pace for the Bullfrogs.
“It’s nice to have games like this because everyone gets to play different positions,” Bret Harte junior Ezra Radabaugh said. “We had Rowan (Gouveia), who usually plays defense, move up and score a goal. It’s nice to be able to relax and everyone is having fun. Even if you are on the sidelines and not playing, everyone is cheering and having fun for everyone.”
Of Bret Harte’s nine goals scored against Delta Charter, two were scored by senior Matthew Barajas and two were scored by Radabaugh. The two goals by Radabaugh gives the Bret Harte junior eight goals in the previous three games and 11 for the season.
“He’s coming into his own,” Bret Harte head coach Jeff Gouveia said about Radabaugh. “He’s clearly a natural goal scorer and he’s hungry for it. He has a lot of speed and the skill and technique behind it to finish. I’m just thrilled for him and I’m thrilled for this team that we’ve got someone like that up there getting the job done.”
Radabaugh scored the first goal of the day with 30:51 to play in the opening half. He and the Delta Charter goalie both went for the ball, but Radabaugh was a step faster and was able to send a shot into the back of the net for the score.
Less than five minutes later, Bret Harte senior JB Pryor sent a high shot into the corner of the net for the second goal of the game. The Bullfrogs got their final goal of the opening half from junior Angel Zamudio. With 24:25 on the clock, Radabaugh sent a corner kick into the box, which went right to Zamudio, who gently tapped the ball past Delta Charter’s goalie to give Bret Harte a 3-0 lead.
At halftime, it was obvious to Gouveia that his team was not in any jeopardy of losing the game, so he felt comfortable trying players at different positions and mixing up who was on the field.
“We managed to give some players who don’t see a lot of playing time a considerable amount of playing time,” Gouveia said. “We were able to test a few players in some different positions on the field that we’ve been training them at, but they haven’t actually had game time at, so there’s some value there. It forced us to work on some of our game plan techniques and strategies that have been eluding us so far.”
The Bullfrogs went nearly 20 minutes into the second half without scoring, but that changed with 21:57 to play, as Barajas scored his first goal of the night with a header following a corner kick. Not to be outdone, Radabaugh scored his second goal of the evening only a few minutes later, which gave the Bullfrogs a 5-0 lead.
“I’ve just grown so much as an athlete,” Radabaugh said. “Last year, I got excited about scoring maybe two goals in the season. Now, I get upset at myself if I’m not scoring two goals a game. It just feels right putting the ball into the back of the net.”
Delta Charter gave Bret Harte its sixth goal, as a defender inadvertently knocked the ball into his own goal. Barajas scored his second goal with 6:40 to play and Rowan Gouveia scored a few minutes later on a breakaway. Bret Harte’s final goal came with 2:05 left in the game, as Angel Martinez snagged a rebound and shot it past the Delta Charter goalie.
“It is nothing but confidence,” Radabaugh said about how the offense is feeling after scoring 18 goals in its previous three games. “We have a bunch of guys who play wing and all of them run hard, but having me, Matthew (Barajas) and JB (Pryor) in the middle working together is lethal. It’s really good to have.”
Bret Harte (4-2-1) has now won three straight and will look to push that to four as the Bullfrogs wrap up their preseason schedule Friday against Vanguard Prep in Modesto. Bret Harte begins Mother Lode League play Dec. 14 and Radabaugh couldn’t have asked for a better time for his team to be playing so well.
“It’s the perfect time to get hot,” Radabaugh said. “We’ve won three games in a row and scored 18 goals in those three games. Right before league we are getting this momentum and hopefully, we’ll drive through the teams in our league, just like we are doing right now.”