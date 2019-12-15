Calaveras girls' basketball continues to roll

After blowing out Escalon in the opening round of the 12th Annual Linden Lady Lions Invitational, the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team continued to roll with a 67-33 win over Tokay Friday night in Linden.
Just like against Escalon, Calaveras started the game on fire. In the opening eight minutes, Calaveras outscored Tokay 20-5 and never looked back. At halftime, Calaveras’ lead grew to 39-15. In the second half, Calaveras outscored Tokay 28-18.
Calaveras sophomore Madison Clark had her best scoring day of the season, as she led the way with a game-high 18 points. Clark also dished out five assists, collected three steals and pulled down two rebounds.
Behind Clark in scoring was Bailie Clark with 12 points; LoLo Wyllie had 10; Gabriella Malamed scored six; Brooke Nordahl and Randi Adams each scored five points; Vanessa Baysinger scored four points; Skyler Cooper added three points; while Frankie Pekarek and Kayla Dickey each scored two points in the win.
Because Calaveras was a late addition to the tournament and had a prior commitment scheduled for Saturday afternoon, it did not play for the championship on Saturday. However, Madison Clark and Wyllie were placed on the all-tournament team.
Calaveras is now 6-1 and will return to the hardwood Thursday to take on Freedom in the opening round of the Napa Tournament.