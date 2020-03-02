Bullfrogs get shutout in season opener

The 2020 baseball season began with a 13-0 home loss for the Bret Harte Bullfrogs Friday afternoon against the Hughson Huskies in Angels Camp. Hughson scored once in the first, six times in the third and three times in the fourth and fifth innings.
Bret Harte got singles off the bats of Garrett Hampton, Erik Trent and Kaden Herzog and Trent recorded a stolen base. Senior James Avecilla and Herzog each walked in the loss.
On the mound, Caden Ding recorded four strikeouts in three innings, while Max Berg struck out two and allowed zero earned runs in one inning of work.
Bret Harte (0-1) will host Union Mine at 3:30 p.m., Tuesday in Angels Camp.