Red Hawks fall to Lincoln in the semifinals of the D4 dual section championship tournament

STOCKTON – Calaveras’ string of capturing CIF Sac-Joaquin Section dual championships ends at four years in a row.
The Calaveras High School wrestling team was unable to capture its third consecutive D4 championship (having also won the D5 title in 2018 and 2019 and the D4 title in 2020 and 2022) after falling in the semifinals to Lincoln on Saturday afternoon at Lincoln High School in Stockton.
The two-time defending champion Red Hawks got the No. 1 seed in the D4 tournament and earned a first-round bye. In the semifinals, Calaveras lost to Lincoln 47-30.
“We wrestled well, we just gave up way too many bonus point matches,” Calaveras head coach Andrew Garcia said. “It’s a lot closer if kids don’t get pinned. We lost by pin and tech only and that’s a big game changer with team points. We wrestled tough, we just couldn't get away from some of those bonus point matches.”
The day began with Calaveras losing the 145-pound match via pin, but junior Kyle Hayes rebounded with a win in the 152-pound match. After losing the 160-pound match to a pin, Calaveras’ Juan Carlos Meza collected a pin in the first round of the 170-pound match. Junior Red Hawk Scott Beadles followed with a 4-1 win in the 182-pound match to bring the score to an even 12-12.
Calaveras lost its next two matches via pin but got six more points with a pin from Noah Johnson in the heavyweight match, which brought Lincoln’s lead to 24-18.
Calaveras then collected a forfeit victory for Alex Hawkins in the 106-pound match. The Red Hawks then lost the 113- 120- and 126-pound matches. Calaveras got a pin from sophomore Cody Ferrante in the 132-pound match and the day came to an end with a loss in the 138-pound match.
Although Calaveras did not capture the D4 championship, there is still plenty of wrestling still to take place. On Feb. 3, the Red Hawks will compete in the Mother Lode League tournament in Sutter Creek and then will shift its focus to divisionals, masters and then state.
“You have to have a short-term memory,” Garcia said. “That team was tough today and every team that we are going to face from here on out is tough and we just have to be tough as well. Sometimes you win a great match and sometimes you lose an awful match, and you just have to wrestle your next match regardless. We are going to put our best foot forward and roll right into next week.”
