Bullfrogs lose by 7 strokes to Sonora on the road

The return trip from Sonora to Angels Camp was not a gleeful one for the Bret Harte High School girls’ golf team. After beating the Sonora Wildcats by 42 strokes earlier in the season at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp, the Bullfrogs ended up losing by seven in the rematch.
Even though the Bullfrogs shot their best combined score of the year, they were unable to capture a victory as they lost to the Wildcats 193-200 on Thursday afternoon at Teleli Golf Club in Sonora.
“Sonora has really improved, and they all played really well today,” Bret Harte head coach Diane Winsby said. “As a team, we played really, really good. Carly (Hickman), Maggie (Kristoff) and Caroline (Krpan) all shot their best rounds this year. It is really great to see the way they work as a team. If a couple girls don’t play their best, it seems like a couple of other girls step up.
I could not be happier to see the improvement in all the girls this year.”
Bret Harte senior Carly Hickman shot a team-low 47; sophomore Maggie Kristoff shot a 49; senior Caroline Krpan carded a 51; senior Makenna Robertson shot a 53; senior Mackenzie Carroll shot a 57; and Hannah Dillashaw finished the day with a 76.
Bret Harte (5-4) will host Escalon at 3 p.m. on Oct. 4 at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp and then will play the Cougars two days later in Escalon.
