Bullfrogs lose by 7 strokes to Sonora on the road
The return trip from Sonora to Angels Camp was not a gleeful one for the Bret Harte High School girls’ golf team. After beating the Sonora Wildcats by 42 strokes earlier in the season at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp, the Bullfrogs ended up losing by seven in the rematch.

Even though the Bullfrogs shot their best combined score of the year, they were unable to capture a victory as they lost to the Wildcats 193-200 on Thursday afternoon at Teleli Golf Club in Sonora.

