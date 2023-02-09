Soccer clash between 'Frogs and Hawks gets heated in Calaveras' 2-1 victory

Rivalry games can often bring out the best in players, coaches and fans. The excitement and anticipation that surrounds playing a rival is a big reason why those games are circled on the schedule and calendar.
Yet for all the good that comes from rivalry games, there are also the nights where emotions take over, which can lead to uncharacteristic play on the field and regrettable words shouted from the stands.
In the final regular season game of the year, the Calaveras and Bret Harte boys’ soccer teams met for the second time in as many days and while there was quality play on the field, there were also moments that did not fall under the umbrella of good sportsmanship. The biggest example of that took place when a Bret Harte player was ejected late in the second half for striking a Calaveras player in the face, which is an action welcomed in a MMA fight, but uncalled for on the soccer field.
There were also multiple times when the referees had to make their presence known and try to calm the waters. And when all the dust had settled and the game came to an end, it was Calaveras who topped Bret Harte 2-1 on Thursday night at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.
“It definitely gets old,” Calaveras senior and co-captain Landon Harrington said about the extracurricular activity that takes place on the field. “It gets to a certain point where there’s a difference between competition and a little bit of trash talk, than being physical and getting red carded for punching someone in the face. It gets to a point where it’s really ridiculous and it comes down to sportsmanship. Be the bigger person, play the sport and have fun. It’s a high school sport; it’s not that serious.”
Heading into the final game of the season, both teams knew their fate, regardless of the outcome of the contest. Bret Harte missed out on the playoffs, while Calaveras got the No. 3 spot in the Mother Lode League and will be in the postseason. Calaveras head coach Rob Leetham knew that a number of his players were one yellow card away from being forced to sit out of the upcoming playoff game and his message to his players before the game was to not do anything foolish that would result in missing the playoffs.
“That was the primary motive in the pregame speech that I gave the team,” Leetham said. “We didn’t even talk about strategy. We talked about keeping your heads and no yellows because we want everybody for the playoff game, and we don’t want anybody sitting. We spent a lot of time talking about that.”
Bret Harte senior Ezra Radabaugh has played in enough rivalry games to know that the temperature is always turned up when the Bullfrogs and Red Hawks meet and that anything can happen or be said, even if it comes from the stands.
“To me, it’s honestly kind of stupid, but it’s been passed down through the parents,” Radabaugh said. “The parents are yelling at me calling me a faker from the Calaveras side. It’s just rooted in the two different schools that we are going to face off against each other and that it’s going to be a hard game … Somehow it always (escalates) and maybe it shouldn't, but it just comes with the territory and it’s just how it is. I just try to play my game and let it happen.”
Before any punches were thrown or yellow/red cards were handed out, it was Calaveras who struck first. With 21:20 to play in the first half, Calaveras senior Logan Gomes sent a corner kick into the box and senior Daniel Acevedo used his head to knock the ball past Bret Harte’s Alex Tudbury for the first goal of the night.
“The first goal is always a good mentality helper,” Harrington said. “That puts us up one and at that point we know we are up, and they have to get two (goals) to get ahead of us, instead of them getting one and then they are ahead. It really helps with the mentality, and it makes us want to grind even harder to keep that lead.”
The Bullfrogs tied the game 15 minutes later when senior Zach Perry blasted a shot past Calaveras’ Tanner Wright for his fourth goal of the season.
“About five plays earlier, I got a nice through ball and I completely messed it up, so I knew that I had to capitalize on this opportunity and get a goal for the team to get rolling,” Perry said. “I saw Ezra (Radabaugh) and I had some open space, so I called for it and he delivered a beautiful ball. I saw the goalie was coming out a tiny bit and I knew the right corner would be my best opportunity, so I sent it there.”
Scoring a goal in his final game as a Bullfrog is a memory Perry will cherish for quite a while.
“I don’t score too much, so it actually means a lot to me because this is my last game,” Perry said. “It’s pretty wonderful.”
Following Perry’s goal, the Bullfrogs seemed to play with more confidence and that is a trend that has happened for the majority of the season.
“We talk about it a lot and even if we are scored on first, that can also be a shot of adrenaline and fire these guys up and in fact, they have a knack of letting themselves be scored on first and then coming back and fighting,” Bret Harte head coach Jeff Gouveia said. “Certainly, Zach’s goal tied the game up and you have more of an opportunity to go and win the game and it just didn’t go our way.”
Neither team scored the rest of the half and after the opening 40 minutes of play, the score remained 1-1.
The Bullfrogs were the more aggressive team offensively for much of the second half, but with 14:16 to play, the Red Hawks scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal. Calaveras senior Jake Robinson received a pass from Acevedo and Robinson scored his fourth goal of the season to put the Hawks up 2-1.
“We’ve been working in practice where if someone gets it in the middle, there is almost always someone open on the outside,” Robinson said. “Daniel (Acevedo) saw that and just kind of gave it a little tap and I was there for the finish.”
Even with a one-goal lead, Robinson didn’t want to become complacent, as he knew that Bret Harte had the firepower to quickly once again tie the game.
“We were up 2-1 with 12 minutes left and that’s still plenty of time for them to come back and score,” Robinson said. “I didn’t get too excited because we still had a lot of game time left.”
A few minutes after Robinson scored, the altercation between the Bret Harte and Calaveras player took place deep in the corner of the end zone by Bret Harte’s goal, which resulted in the Bret Harte player being ejected.
“As a captain, I tried to calm every person on this field down,” Harrington said. “We talked about it before that they (Bret Harte) really had nothing to lose and with how it was the last game (on Tuesday), we knew that it was probably going to be physical and we talked about staying calm, turning around and walking away and we did that.”
Neither team scored the rest of the night and Bret Harte’s season ended in defeat, while Calaveras will use this victory as momentum heading into the playoffs.
“It feels very good,” Harrington said. “We are going into the playoffs with steady momentum and that’s all we can ask for. We knew that heading into this game that the playoffs were secured, but we still wanted to get the win to possibly get a lower seed and to make it easier for us. We went into this game fighting hard and we came out with the ‘W’ even though they were playing unsportsmanlike.”
Leetham added, “Any team wants to win their last game, that’s for sure. Going into the playoffs, we needed the morale to be good and we also wanted another win behind us, so when they do the playoff seedings, we look a little stronger. It was a big win.”
As for Radabaugh, the Bret Harte senior would have liked for his final game to have ended in victory, but he began the night just wanting to enjoy his final 80 minutes of soccer and for the most part, he feels that he accomplished that.
“Coming out, I just wanted to have fun and I think I did that most of the time,” Radabaugh said. “Obviously, I want to win because winning is one of the most fun things you can do when you play a sport. But I just wanted to come out and have fun and make it a good game.”
Bret Harte ends the Mother Lode League season with a record of 2-7-1. When asked about how he felt his team played in the final game of the season, Gouveia said, “It was a strong performance compared to Tuesday night and coming off the heels of playing these guys so yeah, I was generally pleased. We didn’t go into it with super high expectations. We wanted to have some fun, play some good soccer and be competitive and I think we accomplished all of that.”
Calaveras (6-4 MLL) will now shift its focus to the playoffs, which will begin on Feb. 14.
“We live for another day, and I am just so proud of this group,” Leetham said. “Things didn’t turn out the way we wanted for league, but at one point we were 0-2 in league and at another point, we were 2-4 in league. We battled back and won four in a row and got that last playoff spot. I couldn't be prouder of this group.”
Robinson added, “My senior season could have ended right here, but now I get to go and play at least one more game and hopefully another one after that.”