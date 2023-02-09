Soccer clash between 'Frogs and Hawks gets heated in Calaveras' 2-1 victory
Buy Now

Calaveras' Daniel Acevedo scored the first goal of the night. 

Rivalry games can often bring out the best in players, coaches and fans. The excitement and anticipation that surrounds playing a rival is a big reason why those games are circled on the schedule and calendar.

Yet for all the good that comes from rivalry games, there are also the nights where emotions take over, which can lead to uncharacteristic play on the field and regrettable words shouted from the stands.

Soccer clash between 'Frogs and Hawks gets heated in Calaveras' 2-1 victory
Buy Now

Bret Harte's Zach Perry battles for possession late in the second half. 
Soccer clash between 'Frogs and Hawks gets heated in Calaveras' 2-1 victory
Buy Now

Bret Harte senior Ezra Radabaugh keeps the ball in front of a Calaveras defender. 
Soccer clash between 'Frogs and Hawks gets heated in Calaveras' 2-1 victory
Buy Now

Bret Harte sophomore Gyver Crawford looks to pass early against Calaveras. 
Soccer clash between 'Frogs and Hawks gets heated in Calaveras' 2-1 victory
Buy Now

Calaveras senior Tanner Wright makes a save in the first half. 
Soccer clash between 'Frogs and Hawks gets heated in Calaveras' 2-1 victory
Buy Now

Bret Harte's Zach Perry celebrates with teammates after scoring in the first half. 
Soccer clash between 'Frogs and Hawks gets heated in Calaveras' 2-1 victory
Buy Now

Calaveras senior Logan Gomes finished the night with one assist in the 2-1 win over Bret Harte. 
Soccer clash between 'Frogs and Hawks gets heated in Calaveras' 2-1 victory
Buy Now

Daniel Acevedo takes a shot in the second half. 
Soccer clash between 'Frogs and Hawks gets heated in Calaveras' 2-1 victory
Buy Now

Calaveras' Jake Robinson celebrates following scoring a goal in the second half. 
Soccer clash between 'Frogs and Hawks gets heated in Calaveras' 2-1 victory
Buy Now

Calaveras senior Daniel Acevedo had one goal and one assist in the win over Bret Harte. 
Soccer clash between 'Frogs and Hawks gets heated in Calaveras' 2-1 victory

Calaveras' Landon Harrington and Bret Harte's Ezra Radabaugh share a hug following the game. 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.