Bullfrogs continue their historic season with a 13-7 win over El Dorado
Buy Now

At this point of the season, every win that the Bret Harte High School boys’ water polo team collects is historic.

Since joining the Mother Lode League in 2018, the Bullfrogs have never finished the season with a winning record. That is no longer the case. With a 13-7 victory over the El Dorado Cougars on Thursday evening in Angels Camp, Bret Harte is guaranteed to finish Mother Lode League play above .500.

Bullfrogs continue their historic season with a 13-7 win over El Dorado
Buy Now
Bullfrogs continue their historic season with a 13-7 win over El Dorado
Buy Now
Bullfrogs continue their historic season with a 13-7 win over El Dorado
Buy Now
Bullfrogs continue their historic season with a 13-7 win over El Dorado
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.