Bullfrogs continue their historic season with a 13-7 win over El Dorado

At this point of the season, every win that the Bret Harte High School boys’ water polo team collects is historic.
Since joining the Mother Lode League in 2018, the Bullfrogs have never finished the season with a winning record. That is no longer the case. With a 13-7 victory over the El Dorado Cougars on Thursday evening in Angels Camp, Bret Harte is guaranteed to finish Mother Lode League play above .500.
Yet just because the Bullfrogs are now 6-1 in league play, that doesn’t mean that they have any intentions of slowing down. But for head coach Mike Kelly, he knows how important it is not only for the current group of players, but future players to see that Bret Harte can be successful in the pool and that having special seasons is possible.
“We’ve got a legacy now,” Kelly said. “We are establishing a history that is going to be reflected on for years to come. The sophomores who are so young now are going to look at the success of this team and are going to want to perpetuate that.”
The Bullfrogs knew that capturing win No. 6 would not come easily. El Dorado entered Thursday’s matchup only one game behind Bret Harte in the MLL standings. Unlike the past two games, Kelly was unable to empty his bench, as he needed his starters to play the majority of the night in order to pick up the win.
“We had the heavy hitters in for the entire game today and they absolutely stepped up,” Kelly said. “They played the game that we practiced, and they played the game that we scrimmaged, and everybody stepped up. The starters stayed in there, they fought hard, and they played the game that we needed to play.”
The evening did not start favorably for the Bullfrogs, as El Dorado found the back of the net twice early in the first quarter to take a 2-0 lead. Bret Harte got its first goal with 1:20 to play in the quarter from sophomore Jakob Bouma with an assist from sophomore Airein Gish. Heading into the second quarter, Bret Harte trailed 2-1.
The Bullfrogs began the second quarter on a 3-0 run with goals from Gish, Bouma and senior Zach Perry. El Dorado scored with 3:21 to play in the half which cut the Bret Harte lead to 4-3, but senior Bullfrog Xander Dodds responded with his first goal of the game with an assist from senior Cooper Oliver. The Cougars scored as time expired in the half and Bret Harte had a slim 5-4 lead.
The second half began with Bret Harte scoring back-to-back goals. Sophomore Jesus Moncada scored the first goal and Oliver scored the second with an assist from Moncada, which put the Bullfrogs ahead 7-5. El Dorado answered with two goals of its own to once again cut Bret Harte’s lead to one. The Bullfrogs got some breathing room as Bouma scored with 51 seconds to play in the third quarter and Oliver found the back of the net with three seconds remaining. Heading into the final seven minutes of the game, Bret Harte had a 9-6 lead.
Bret Harte put the game away in the fourth quarter as it outscored El Dorado 4-1. Dodds scored three of those goals, while Bouma was responsible for the other score. Bouma finished the game with four goals and two assists and according to Kelly, the young sophomore gets better each time he gets in the water.
“Jakob is wise beyond his years,” Kelly said. “He’s capable, he’s an extraordinary swimmer, he’s an extraordinary water polo player and he understands the game. He understands the strategy, the mentality and the subtleties of the game and he’s a phenomenal young man as well.”
Dodds finished with four goals and one assist; Gish had one goal and one assist; Perry had one goal; Moncada had one goal and two assists; Oliver had two goals and a team-high three assists; and senior goalie Alex Tudbury finished with nine saves.
Bret Harte (6-1 MLL) has three games remaining on its schedule. The Bullfrogs are not only eying the playoffs for the first time in the history of the program, but they are hoping that with a strong finish, a home playoff game could be in their future.
“The objective is to prevail and beat last year's record and to also beat all previous Bret Harte water polo records,” Kelly said. “We’ve got the guys to do it and we’ve got the work ethic to do it. If we can continue to prevail and land ourselves a favorable seed in the playoffs, our work would be accomplished.”
On Oct. 18, the Bullfrogs will host Union Mine and two days later will take on Sonora on the road. Bret Harte ends the regular season against Amador on Oct. 25 in Angels Camp.