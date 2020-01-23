Bret Harte, Calaveras grapplers pick up league victories

Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas hosted a tri-meet dual between Calaveras, Bret Harte and Argonaut Wednesday night. The nearly 3-and-a-half hour meet ended with Calaveras picking up victories over Bret Harte and Argonaut, while the Bullfrogs beat Argonaut.
Calaveras 75, Argonaut 0
Pins were not an issue against Argonaut, as eight Calaveras wrestlers forced the referee’s hand to the mat. Calaveras also won four matches via forfeit and the only match that didn’t result in a pin or forfeit was won by Calaveras 10-9.
“It was business as usual,” Calaveras head coach Ryan Upchurch said. “We knew we were wrestling two teams with not nearly as much experience as us. Really, I was impressed and we got to try out some things that we are working on in the room and I’m seeing them applied and that makes me as happy as can be.”
Calaveras began the night with CJ Meza (145 pounds) picking up a pin in the first period and Calaveras didn’t stop collecting pins until the conclusion of the match. Other Calaveras wrestlers to pick up pins against Argonaut were: Owen Murphy (160); Caden Villegas (170); Tyler Statzell (182); Cody Batterton (120); Garrett Randolph (132); Will Fuller (Hwt); Jordan Coburn (220); and CJ Munniks picked up a pin in an exhibition match. Ty Ferrante (126), Chris Autrey (152), Lexy Beadles (113) and Donivan Giangregorio (195) all won by forfeit.
Giangregorio, who is currently ranked No. 1 in the Sac-Joaquin Section in the 195-pound division, did not wrestle against Argonaut or Bret Harte. With Calaveras not competing again until next Wednesday against Sonora with a chance to clinch the league title, many coaches would be concerned with the time off for their star wrestler. But that isn’t the case with Giangregorio.
“Every time you step on the mat it's a valuable experience, so we’d like that for him,” Upchurch said. “But, I don’t think we took a step back today. If anything, his body got an opportunity to heal and he’s ready to get back to work in practice.”
The only match that went all three periods was Calaveras’ Vance Ottolini taking on Argonaut’s Michael lcoriza. After the first period, Ottolini trailed 6-2, but scored six points in the second period and trailed 9-8 heading into the final two minutes. With time becoming an issue, Ottolini recorded a takedown, which ended up giving him the 10-9 win.
Bret Harte 44, Argonaut 18
For the first time in years, Bret Harte won a dual match. The 26-point victory over Argonaut pointed to the determination of a young squad to try and bring the Bret Harte wrestling program back to where it once was.
“The kids worked really hard tonight,” Bret Harte coach Damien Stephens said. “Argonaut has a lot of first-year caliber kids, who are just like us. They wrestled hard and are still working on fundamentals, but our fundamentals were just a little more sound overall and that led to some good wins for us.”
Bret Harte began on the right foot, as Joe Hetzler (152) picked up a pin in the second round to give the Bullfrogs an early 6-0 lead. Argonaut collected a pin to tie things up at 6-6, but Sam Whitt went three periods and held on for a close 3-0 win to put Bret Harte back ahead 9-6. Junior Kodiak Stephens (182) showed why he is ranked No. 1 in the Sac-Joaquin Section in his weight class, as he pinned his opponent to give the Bullfrogs a 15-6 advantage.
In the 220-pound match, Bret Harte’s Anthony Robles went the distance and picked up a 6-2 win. Sophomore heavyweight Alec Landry followed with a quick pin to give the Bullfrogs a commanding 24-6 lead. The night ended with pins from freshman Dakota Stephens (132) and junior Soren Jensvold (145).
“Winning our first dual in a long time built some confidence with the kids and let them know that they can compete in the league,” Damien Stephens said.
Upchurch added, “What’s good for Bret Harte wrestling is good for Mother Lode League wrestling, and what's good for Mother Lode League wrestling is good for Calaveras wrestling. We are so far isolated in this area, so to find competition, we tend to have to travel. The more we can compete amongst league opponents, the better we’ll all be.”
Calaveras 63, Bret Harte 11
Against Bret Harte, Calaveras recorded pins from Murphy, Villegas, Coburn, Fuller, Batterton, Ferrante, Ottolini, Autrey and Beatles. Upchurch was pleased with the performance from Beatles (113), who pinned Alex Worth midway through the first period.
“I know she’s wrestled boys her whole life, but I’ve never seen it at the high school level and she handled herself like a veteran,” Upchurch said.
One of the matches Upchurch was most excited to see was the battle between Meza and Jensvold, which ended in a 7-3 victory for Meza. There was no score heading into the second period, but Meza got points with a reversal, takedown and escape, while Jensvold recorded one escape. In the final period, Meza had a takedown and Jensvold got another escape, but Meza got the victory.
“CJ Meza had a fantastic match,” Upchurch said. “Soren Jensvold is a kid I think very highly of and he’s a fantastic wrestler. I don’t believe CJ had ever beaten him before and he wrestled very well.”
For Bret Harte, Kodiak Stephens recorded his second pin of the night, as he pinned Statzell in the third period. It’s no secret to anyone how good of a grappler Stephens is, so when Statzell asked his coach if he could wrestle one of the best in the section, Upchurch appreciated the competitive desire.
“He knew what he was up against and said, ‘Hey, do I get to wrestle him?’ At first, we were like, ‘Do you want to?’ and he said yes,” Upchurch said of Statzell. “I admire the heck out of that.”
Dakota Stephens picked up a dominating 18-1 victory over Randolph, which would be Bret Harte’s final win of the night.
“We need to wrestle Calaveras because the only time that you learn something is when you lose,” Damian Stephens said. “You have to lose some matches to see what you need to work on and improve. When kids win a match, they think that everything is great and they don’t recognize the flaws. When you lose a match, you can see some of the flaws exposed and then go to practice and work on it.”
Bret Harte is now finished with Mother Lode League duals, but the same isn’t true for Calaveras. With Sonora losing Wednesday night to Summerville, Calaveras clinched at least a share of the Mother Lode League title. But that’s not what Calaveras wants. Calaveras will go for the whole thing as it hosts Sonora at 6 p.m., Jan. 29 in San Andreas.