Bullfrogs plate seven in home loss to Sonora

The Bret Harte High School softball team had its most productive offensive day of the season Wednesday afternoon against the Sonora Wildcats. The Bullfrogs scored their Mother Lode League season-high seven runs.
However, the seven runs that were put on the board were not enough to capture a victory, as Bret Harte lost to Sonora 17-7 in Angels Camp.
The Wildcats scored once in the opening frame and then added three in the second, eight in the third, one in the fourth, two in the fifth and two in the sixth. The Bullfrogs scored twice in the third inning on a two-run inside-the-park home run off the bat of freshman Rylee Banks, which scored Trinity Kekai-Acedo, who reached via walk.
In the bottom of the fifth, Bret Harte exploded for five runs. Banks, Megan Scott, Jaycee Davey and Kekai-Acedo all recorded RBIs, while Banks, Kekai-Acedo, Maddie Bain, Rylee McDonald and Sage Kelsey all scored in the inning.
Bret Harte (1-11, 0-10 MLL) finished the six-inning game with seven runs on eight hits with two doubles, one home run, drew two walks, stole four bases and had one batter hit by a pitch.
Banks had a big day at the plate going 2 for 3 with a double, a home run, scored two runs, knocked in three and stole one base; senior Brayley Blodgett went 2 for 3; Kekai-Acedo went 1 for 2 with a double, a walk, scored twice and had one RBI; Bain went 1 for 3, stole a base and scored a run; Scott had one hit and one RBI; senior Cierra Gilbert went 1 for 3; Kelsey got hit by a pitch and scored a run; McDonald walked and scored a run; and Davey had one RBI.
The Bullfrogs are still searching for their first Mother Lode League victory of the season. On Monday, Bret Harte lost to Argonaut 9-2 and then lost to Amador 11-2 the following day. Bret Harte will next take on Amador on Friday in Sutter Creek.