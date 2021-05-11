Late scoring keeps Calaveras' softball record unblemished

After cruising for all of the Mother Lode League season, the Calaveras High School softball team had to come from behind to keep its perfect record intact. Calaveras trailed the Argonaut Mustangs 3-2 heading into the sixth inning, but outscored the Mustangs 5-0 in the final two innings for the 7-3 win Monday afternoon in Jackson.
Calaveras struck first, but it took three innings for the first foot to touch home. Calaveras scored in the top of the third and the top of the fourth to lead 2-0. Argonaut took the lead by scoring three times in the bottom of the fifth, but Calaveras bounced back by plating once in the sixth and four times in the seventh for the four-run victory.
Calaveras collected seven hits and four of them came off the bat of sophomore Laney Koepp, who had a double, scored a run and stole two bases. Sophomore Bailie Clark went 2 for 3, scored twice and stole three bags; Destiney Key had an RBI; Angelina DeLeon went 1 for 4 with an RBI and scored a run; and Madison Clark and Brooke Nordahl finished the afternoon with one RBI.
Starting pitcher Macy Villegas went 4.2 innings, gave up one hit, three runs, walked six and struck out one. Camryn Harvey pitched the final 2.1 innings, didn’t allow a hit and walked three. Harvey picked up the win.
Calaveras (9-0 Mother Lode League) returns to the field Friday to take on the Summerville Bears in Tuolumne.