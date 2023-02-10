Calaveras beats Bret Harte 3-1 for first MLL victory in final game of the season

Our website is experiencing difficulties with processing payments at this time. Thank you for your patience while we fix the issue.
It came down to the final Mother Lode League game of the season, but the Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team was finally able to walk off the field with a league victory.
Calaveras’ senior night turned out to be a perfect night for the Red Hawks, as they knocked off the Bret Harte Bullfrogs 3-1 on Thursday at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
“It was awesome,” Calaveras head coach Matt Simpson said. “The girls are ecstatic to wrap up the season and senior night with a win. They feel bad for Bret Harte but were happy to get that win over their rivals.”
Like Calaveras, Bret Harte entered the final game of the season looking for a first league victory and was unable to finish the year with a win.
“We were disappointed with the loss,” Bret Harte head coach Jessica Bowman said. “We fought hard and had some great stretches of passing. But Calaveras had a strong game tonight for their senior night.”
Calaveras got two goals in the first half. The first came from Daniela Meza, who also scored twice in the first meeting between the two teams two days prior. With a 1-0 lead, Calaveras senior Rhianon Cavender found the back of the net with an assist from Meza. The two Calaveras goals scored in the first half came nearly a minute from one another.
Bret Harte got its goal in the second half from sophomore Olivia Burke, and it was her second goal of the season. With a 2-1 lead, Calaveras got its third and final goal from senior Holly Skrbina and the Hawks held on for the 2-1 win.
Calaveras finishes Mother Lode League play 1-8-1, while Bret Harte goes 0-9-1.
