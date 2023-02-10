Calaveras beats Bret Harte 3-1 for first MLL victory in final game of the season
It came down to the final Mother Lode League game of the season, but the Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team was finally able to walk off the field with a league victory.

Calaveras’ senior night turned out to be a perfect night for the Red Hawks, as they knocked off the Bret Harte Bullfrogs 3-1 on Thursday at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.

