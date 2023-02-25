Bret Harte nearly completes an epic 16-point comeback in section title loss
Bret Harte lost to Valley Christian 71-65 on Saturday morning in the D5 championship game. 

SACRAMENTO – It would have been easy for them to quit. After being outscored 26-13 in the opening quarter and trailing by as many as 16 late in the first half, the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team could have figured it just wasn’t their day and waited for the clock to expire.

That’s not what they did.

Aariah Fox goes up for two of her 11 points. 
Bret Harte senior Ashlin Arias finished the game with six points. 
Bret Harte senior Aariah Fox had a triple-double with 11 points, 11 assists and 12 rebounds. 
Bret Harte junior Chase Silva scored a team-high 23 points. 
Freshman Maddie Kane scored 10 points and drained two 3-pointers. 
Mackenzie Carroll celebrates on the bench following a basket. 
Bret Harte senior Kadyn Rolleri had three points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals. 
Bret Harte senior Mackenzie Carroll runs the offense in the second half. 
