Bret Harte nearly completes an epic 16-point comeback in section title loss

SACRAMENTO – It would have been easy for them to quit. After being outscored 26-13 in the opening quarter and trailing by as many as 16 late in the first half, the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team could have figured it just wasn’t their day and waited for the clock to expire.
That’s not what they did.
Instead, the Bullfrogs put together one of the most impressive comebacks in recent memory and cut that 16-point deficit to just two with 30 seconds left to play. Unfortunately for the Bullfrogs, they were unable to complete the epic comeback.
For a second consecutive year, Bret Harte reached the section title game and was unable to walk off the floor with the blue banner. No. 1 Bret Harte lost to No. 2 Valley Christian 71-65 in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championship game on Saturday morning at Golden 1 Center, the home of the Sacramento Kings.
“They’ve shown all year that they do have heart and they are ballers, they really are,” Bret Harte head coach Jeff Eltringham said. “To go through what they did in the first half and to come back like that at the end is what makes me proud. This is an amazing group of young ladies, and it really shows their character.”
Heading into her second section title basketball game, Bret Harte senior Aariah Fox felt more confident than she did a year ago and the main reason for that confidence was how prepared the Bullfrogs were heading into their clash with the Lions.
“Last year, we really knew nothing about (Bear River) the team we played, and we were just going to play basketball,” Fox said. “This year, we were prepared, and we knew what they were going to do and what they were going to run, and we had an idea. I think that benefited us more this year.”
Both teams looked comfortable on the floor to begin the game, as there was no issue putting points on the board. Bret Harte’s first two baskets came from 3-point land, as senior CJ DesBouillons and junior Chase Silva both made shots from behind the arc. Trailing by one, Fox gave Bret Harte the lead with a finger roll. After Valley Christian went on a 5-0 run, DesBouillons made her second shot from downtown to bring the score to 12-11 with 4:14 to play.
After DesBouillons’ trey, Bret Harte got outscored 14-2, with its only points coming in the paint from junior Makenna Tutthill. After eight minutes of play, Bret Harte trailed 26-13. The speed of Valley Christian’s game was too much for the Bullfrogs to handle early in the contest.
“Jeff (Eltringham) warned us before that they do play AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) ball and that’s how they roll,” Bret Harte senior Kadyn Rolleri said. “When we were in that type of pace we were like, ‘Oh, what’s going on?’ I think we were all getting frustrated because it was going way too fast for us.”
Valley Christian continued to put points on the board and midway through the second quarter, the Lions led 30-15. The Bullfrogs finally started to put something together offensively with a 6-0 run which included points from senior Ashlin Arias, Silva and a layup from Fox with an assist from junior Sophie Bouma. Following the Fox basket, Bret Harte trailed by nine. However, Valley Christian turned around and hit a 3-point basket to push its lead back to double digits. Bret Harte ended the half by being outscored 8-4 and at the midway point, trailed 41-25.
“That is not where we wanted to be,” Eltringham said about being down by 16 at halftime. “I told them that we were getting shots, which is always a good thing. It’s not like it was smothering defense and we weren’t able to get shots up. We knew those shots would come. The biggest thing was just getting them to battle on the defensive end a little more and handling that physicality with their big girls and rebounding was a big part in the first half. I just wanted them to play extremely hard with a lot of heart in the second half and that’s what they did.”
When asked why the team didn’t give up after the rough first half, Rolleri said, “We didn’t quit because we know that we come out stronger in the second half and we knew that we could come back today. Yes, they did have a 16-point lead, but we just knew that if we kept putting all of our effort in and kept fighting that we could come back.”
Bret Harte got a hot start to the second half with back-to-back 3-point baskets from Silva and Rolleri. Valley Christian responded by going on a 5-2 run to push its lead to 46-33 with 4:24 to play in the quarter. Bret Harte answered with a basket from Silva following a rebound, points in the paint from Tutthill and a free throw from Fox to bring the Bullfrogs to within eight. In the final two minutes of the third quarter, the Lions outscored Bret Harte 7-4. With just eight minutes remaining, the Bullfrogs were down by 11.
Bret Harte started the fourth quarter by going on a 6-2 run with points from Fox, Tutthill and Silva. Trailing 62-54 with 3:19 to play, Bret Harte got two big 3-point baskets from freshman Maddie Kane, which brought the Bullfrogs to within two on the scoreboard. Fox knows what it’s like to be a freshman on a varsity team and she had nothing but compliments for Kane and what she did in the biggest game of the year.
“She’s such a crucial part of our team,” Fox said. “She benefits us so much and I’m so happy that she did get moved up because her skill really fits in with our team. It doesn’t matter that she’s a freshman; she’s good and it’s really nice to watch her explode.”
After Kane cut the deficit to two, Valley Christian went on a 5-0 run to lead 67-60 with 1:37 to play. With time becoming an issue, the Bullfrogs needed to score quickly. Silva hit her fourth shot from downtown and Fox scored in the paint with an assist from Rolleri and once again, Bret Harte was down by only two. With 30 seconds left to play, Bret Harte had possession with an opportunity to either take the lead or to tie the game.
“We were trying to get that last bucket as quickly as we could to tie the game and we gave it all the effort that we had to keep the game going for as long as we could,” Silva said.
After a missed shot, Bret Harte recovered an offensive rebound and the ball ended up in the hands of Rolleri in the corner by the Bullfrog bench. The senior looked to make a pass, but before she could, she was run into by a Lion defender and after she hit the ground with force, the ball bounced out of bounds. Rolleri looked up expecting to hear a whistle, but all she heard was the referee announce that possession was awarded to Valley Christian.
The Lions went down and scored in the paint and later added two more points with free throws to hand Bret Harte a 71-65 loss.
“I honestly do think that I got fouled; I don’t see how I didn’t,” Rolleri said.
Eltringham added, “Yes, that was a huge call in the corner. Kadyn was absolutely fouled on that play. What’s hard is you fight back, fight back and fight back and I don’t want to sound like sour grapes, but it’s a call that should be made right in front of the official. You wish that she would get that call for how hard they played to get to that point. They deserved to have possession and they earned that right.”
Although she did not finish the night as the leading scorer, Fox had one of her strongest games of the season. The senior finished with a triple-double, which was made up of 11 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.
“Usually, your eyes go to the ones who score all the points, but there are a bunch of people who sit back and really analyze basketball and if you really analyze basketball and watch her play, you know exactly what she brings to the table,” Eltringham said about Fox. “When she goes out and has a performance like that, it’s really cool to sit back and watch all the stuff she does on the floor. It’s pretty extraordinary.”
Leading the way in scoring for Bret Harte was Silva, who had a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds and she also had one steal and three blocks; on her birthday, DesBouillons had six points, one rebound and one assist; Rolleri had three points, nine rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks; Tutthill finished with six points, three rebounds and one steal; Arias had six points, five boards, one assist and one steal; Kane had 10 points and three rebounds; and Bouma had seven rebounds, two assists and one block.
“I’m super impressed with how our mental game was today,” Fox said. “We really came through, no matter what the score was, and it didn’t matter that we were down 16. I’m really proud of all of us and we fought to the end.”
Bret Harte will now shift its focus to the CIF State NorCal Playoffs. Last year, the Bullfrogs went 1-1 in two state games.