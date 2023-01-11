Red Hawks pick up a 16-point road victory over Mustangs; Jay Clifton scores 28

Our website is experiencing difficulties with processing payments at this time. Thank you for your patience while we fix the issue.
The Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team jumped out to an early lead over the Argonaut Mustangs and didn’t look back.
Behind a 28-point performance from senior southpaw sensation Jay Clifton, Calaveras improved to 2-0 in the Mother Lode League with a solid 60-44 win over the Argonaut Mustangs on Tuesday night in Jackson.
Calaveras was hot to begin the night and scored 24 points in the first quarter. Of those 24 points scored, Clifton was responsible for half of them. Along with 12 points from Clifton, senior sharpshooter Elijah Malamed drained two shots from 3-point land and the senior trio of Thomas Davison, Braeden Orlandi and Noah Cardenas all scored two points. At the end of the opening eight minutes, Calaveras led 24-8.
The Red Hawks slowed down offensively in the second quarter and scored 10 points. Senior Merrick Strange scored five of the 10 points, while Malamed hit another shot from downtown and Clifton scored two points. At halftime, the Red Hawks led 34-14.
Argonaut woke up offensively in the third quarter and scored 16 points, but Calaveras responded with 17. After being held to only two points in the second quarter, Clifton went off for 10 points in the third. Orlandi scored five points and Malamed made two and heading into the fourth quarter, Calaveras had a 51-30 advantage. Calaveras got outscored 14-9 in the fourth quarter but held on for the 16-point victory.
Clifton scored a game-high 28 points with six baskets from 3-point land and also went 4 for 4 from the free throw line; Davison scored five points; Orlandi finished with nine points; Cardenas scored two points; Strange scored five; and Malamed scored 11.
Calaveras (15-4, 2-0 MLL) will host Amador at 7 p.m. on Friday at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
