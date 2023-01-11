Red Hawks pick up a 16-point road victory over Mustangs; Jay Clifton scores 28
The Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team jumped out to an early lead over the Argonaut Mustangs and didn’t look back.

Behind a 28-point performance from senior southpaw sensation Jay Clifton, Calaveras improved to 2-0 in the Mother Lode League with a solid 60-44 win over the Argonaut Mustangs on Tuesday night in Jackson.

