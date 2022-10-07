Bullfrogs have no problem knocking off Argonaut for MLL win No. 9

JACKSON – Playing to the level of an opponent is typical in sports. It’s not uncommon to see an underdog rise to the challenge and give the bigger or better team a scare. It’s also not uncommon for a bigger or better team to take a lesser opponent for granted and find themselves in a battle.
There’s no question that when it comes to Bret Harte and Argonaut that the Bullfrogs are the superior volleyball squad. But after having a county clash with Calaveras that ended in a Bret Harte 3-0 victory and an upcoming match with Sonora, who is undefeated in MLL play, it would be easy for the Bullfrogs to overlook Argonaut, who is winless against MLL opponents and is at the bottom of the league standings.
Fortunately for Bret Harte, there was no upset, nor was there even a sniff of one. The Bullfrogs had no problem beating Argonaut 3-0 (25-8, 25-9, 25-11) on Thursday night in Jackson for their fourth league victory in a row.
“Any time you can get all 11 players on the roster on the court and get valuable minutes and see the team dynamics and the energy stay up is a good night,” Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich said.
The Bullfrogs did not start the evening with the same energy and firepower it showed two days earlier on the road against Calaveras, but that changed with the score 10-7 in Bret Harte’s favor. Senior Aariah Fox powered a kill to give the Bullfrogs an 11-7 lead and the Fox kill led to Bret Harte going on an 11-0 run, which included two more kills from Fox, three serving aces from junior Sophie Bouma, a kill from junior Makenna Tutthill and four Argonaut miscues. Bret Harte had no problem taking the opening set 25-8.
The second set included another long Bullfrog run. With Bret Harte leading 7-6, the Bullfrogs went on to outscore Argonaut 18-3. In the set, Bret Harte got four serving aces from senior Ashlin Arias and four kills from Bouma.
Porovich was able to clear her bench in the third set and her starters turned into cheerleaders as everyone got to see some action and the Bret Harte smiles were contagious.
“It’s always fun to see the girls get to relax on the court and go out there and have fun and make the most of each touch in a low-stress situation,” Porovich said.
Bret Harte jumped out to a 6-0 lead with three aces from junior Chase Silva and never looked back. Junior Jamee Zahniser recorded two aces and a kill and senior Rubi Rodriguez got a kill late in the set. Bret Harte took the final set 25-11.
Sophomore Brennen Brouillette had nine assists and one dig; Fox had seven kills, one block, one assist, one ace, had one dig and went 8 for 8 serving; Silva had four kills, four aces and four digs; Bouma had four kills, one block, three aces and four digs; Rodriguez had one kill; Zahniser had two aces, one kill and two digs; Abbi Molina had five assists, two aces and one dig; Tutthill had four kills, one block and one dig; Arias had four aces and seven digs; and Haley Hayden had one dig.
Bret Harte (15-4, 9-2 MLL) has four more matches before the playoffs begin and Porovich feels that even though its’ been a long season, her team has what it takes to make some noise in the postseason.
“This group is a special group,” Porovich said. “They are multi-sport athletes, they are strong academically and they are committed to everything they do on the court and in the classroom. Getting our skills tuned into where we want to be; they will always bring that energy and I am confident in what they are going to want to do in a playoff run.”
Junior varsity
Bret Harte’s JV team lost to Argonaut 25-8, 23-25, 14-16 on Thursday in Jackson. Kylie Tarap had two kills; Olivia Burke had three kills, one block and one ace; Mica Davis had two kills; Annelise Zumbach had five kills; Emmy Arbulich had two kills and four aces; Amelia Baxter had three aces and one kill; and Rylee Banks had two aces and one kill.
