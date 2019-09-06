Week 3 preview: Bret Harte at Delta Charter

Bret Harte (0-1) at Delta Charter (1-1)
Time: 11 a.m.
Date: Saturday, Sept. 7
Place: Delta Charter High School, Tracy
2019 season: Bret Harte (0-1, 0-0 MLL) – lost to Orestimba 48-7. Delta Charter (1-1) – lost to Western Sierra 34-12; beat Valley Christian 48-0.
Last meeting: Bret Harte beat Delta Charter 4-1 in Angels Camp in 2018.
Series record since 2004: Bret Harte leads the series 1-0
Bret Harte head coach Casey Kester’s thoughts on Delta Charter: “They just got their first win in the history of their program last week and it was a convincing win. They are going to be hyped up for us this week. We are playing down at their place, which is a new field for us, and we are going to have to bring some shade to keep our guys rested. If we execute and follow our assignments with aggression and passion, we’ll be doing just fine.”
Week 2 review: Bret Harte had its bye week.
Week 2 JV review: Bret Harte had its bye week.
Next week: Bret Harte vs. El Dorado, 7 p.m. in Angels Camp.