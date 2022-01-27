Calaveras punches its ticket to the playoffs with a 2-1 win over Amador

SUTTER CREEK – After 80 tough minutes of soccer against the Amador Buffaloes, the Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team had a number of reasons to celebrate.
The first thing the team celebrated was being able to hold off Amador for a 2-1 road victory Thursday night. The second thing they were able to celebrate was with the win, they officially clinched second place in the Mother Lode League. And finally, the Calaveras players got to celebrate knowing that as the second-place team in the Mother Lode League, they punched their ticket to the playoffs.
When the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs begin on Feb. 11, Calaveras will be one of the teams in the tournament fighting for the coveted blue banner.
“It’s great that in my last year, I get to actually make it to the playoffs because I’ve never had that experience before,” Calaveras senior Kaydance Norried said. “It’ll be fun, and I love this team and I think we’ve earned the chance to go to the playoffs.”
Calaveras (6-3-0 MLL) has been in a number of close games as of late. Of Calaveras’ last three games, all were decided by one goal, which includes Thursday’s win over Amador. Head coach Matt Simpson hopes that the experience of playing close games will help his squad when it becomes time for the playoffs.
“It gives the girls confidence to know that in a tight game, we know we can finish strong and pull it out,” Simpson said. “Going into the playoffs, that’s the mentality that we have to have because we are going to be playing quality teams and it’s very likely going to come down to a razor's edge game. The confidence that we get from games like this is only going to help the girls understand that we’ve got this.”
The first time Calaveras and Amador battled, that game also ended up being decided by just one goal. Calaveras beat Amador 1-0 Jan. 6 in San Andreas and Norried knew that Amador not only wanted to get revenge for that loss, but also wanted to have a strong performance on a very special night in Sutter Creek.
“We barely beat them that last game and I knew that it was going to be a struggle tonight because it’s their senior night,” Norried said. “We knew we had the drive and the capability to win and I’m really proud of everyone for getting it.”
When Calaveras beat Amador in the first meeting between the two squads, Norried scored the only goal of the game within the first 30 seconds. It appeared that an early goal from Amador was going to set the tone for the evening in the rematch. Just four minutes into the game, Amador put the ball into the back of the net and the hometown crowd celebrated the early goal. However, a technical foul was called, which negated the point and the game remained 0-0.
Calaveras got its first goal of the night with 18:25 to play in the first half. Senior Montana Grant had the ball on the left side of the field deep in Amador territory and took a shot with her left foot and the ball didn’t stop moving until it hit the upper-right corner of the net and calmly fell to the ground. The goal was Grant’s 16th of the season.
“Montana is an amazing player,” Simpson said. “The amount of times that she can pull off shots like that, as a coach, it’s beautiful to watch and it’s inspiring to her teammates. The girls were just head-over-heels on that shot. It’s wonderful and it really helps the team because we know when the going gets tough, she can throw us on her back and put something in.”
Calaveras held its 1-0 advantage for nearly the rest of the half. However, Amador scored its only goal of the night on a penalty kick just moments before the whistle sounded for halftime and at the end of 40 minutes, the game was tied 1-1.
It took Calaveras 15 minutes into the second half to take the lead for good. With the ball bouncing inside the Amador box, players from both teams did all they could to either score a goal or send the ball flying away from harm's way. Luckily for Calaveras, Norried was able to slip the ball through a sea of legs and past Amador’s goalie for what turned out to be the winning goal.
“Honestly, I was just focusing on the ball the whole time,” Norried said. “I was trying to get it into the goal the best I could, and I even dove for it to try to put my head on it. I’m glad we got that second goal. I think we earned both of them.”
In the final 25 minutes, Calaveras’ defense prevented Amador from tying the game. Led by key defender and co-captain Bridgette Boriolo, Calaveras didn’t surrender the lead and walked off the field with the 2-1 win.
Calaveras has one game remaining in the regular season and that’s against the Bret Harte Bullfrogs. Although Bret Harte lost to Summerville 2-1 Thursday night, the Bullfrogs still have an outside shot at finishing third in the Mother Lode League and reaching the playoffs. That game, which will be Calaveras’ senior night, will be played at 5:45 p.m., Feb. 1 at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
But regardless if Calaveras beats Bret Harte or not, the San Andreas squad has a date for the postseason and Simpson feels that is something that the entire program should be excited about.
“It’s huge for the program and it’s huge for these girls to see the fruition of their efforts come true,” Simpson said. “These girls have been working hard all season long and it would be a shame for that to end at the end of league. It’s a benefit for this particular team and for the work they’ve put in for the three, two or even one year they’ve put into this program. And to see the progress that this program has been making and the hard work that they've put in payoff is amazing.”