Calaveras baseball continues to pile up the preseason victories

Seven games into the 2022 season, the Calaveras High School baseball team is 6-1. After dropping its first game of the season 6-5 to Stagg on Feb. 28, Calaveras has won four in a row, which includes victories over El Dorado, Alvarez, Soledad and Union Mine.
On March 2, Calaveras beat El Dorado 10-0 in San Andreas. Calaveras scored four times in the bottom of the first and then plated two runs in the third and four in the fourth. Senior catcher Woody Gardina went 3 for 3 with six RBIs and senior Dean Habbestad had two doubles and scored three times. On the mound, Habbestad threw three innings with six strikeouts, and one allowed one hit. Chris Maddock pitched the final two innings.
On March 4, Calaveras beat Alvarez 14-1 in Salinas. Calaveras scored three times in the top of the first and then exploded for 11 runs in the top of the fifth. Calaveras got its first three runs on one swing of the bat from junior Gus Tofanelli, who blasted a three-run homer over the center field wall. In the fifth, Maddock knocked in three with an inside-the-park home run. Senior Andy Rios picked up the win on the hill, going the distance and giving up one run on four hits with seven strikeouts.
The following day, Calaveras had a close 4-3 victory over Soledad in Monterey County. Calaveras gave up a run in the first, second and third and trailed 3-0 heading into the top of the fourth. In the fourth, Tofanelli and Gardina each hit solo home runs to cut the deficit to one. In the fifth, Maddock knocked in Aiden Look to tie the game at 3-3. And in the top of the sixth, Gardina knocked in Habbestad with a double to give Calaveras the 4-3 lead. Habbestad pitched six innings and gave up two earned runs on four hits with nine strikeouts. Chance Brooks picked up the save with a scoreless seventh inning.
Calaveras returned to its home diamond on Monday and held off a late Union Mine rally to pick up the 5-3 win. Union Mine scored in the top of the first to go ahead 1-0, but Calaveras responded by scoring all five of its runs in the bottom of the frame. Rios picked up an RBI double and Tofanelli smacked a two-run homer to put Calaveras ahead 3-1. Brooks doubled to drive in Gardina and Brayden Brim for the final two Calaveras runs.
When asked about his home run, Tofanelli said, “He (the pitcher) was throwing high a lot, so I was looking for something down. As soon as I saw it out of his hand, I put a good swing on it. When I hit it, I didn’t even watch it, I just ran. I thought it was going to die or hit the bottom of the wall, but thankfully, it got out.”
Maddock picked up the win and he went four innings, giving up two runs on three hits with four strikeouts. Look pitched two innings of relief and struck out three. Brooks collected the save, as the senior pitched the final inning of the afternoon.
Through seven games, Gardina is hitting .619 with 16 RBIs, five doubles and one home run; Tofanelli is hitting .455 with 12 RBIs, two doubles, two triples and three home runs; and Habbestad is hitting a cool .500 with 12 runs scored, four doubles and one home run. On the hill, Habbestad is 3-0 with a 0.93 ERA with a team-high 27 strikeouts.
Calaveras will take on Enochs on the road on Wednesday and then host McNair on Friday. Calaveras will head to Placerville to take on El Dorado on March 15. Calaveras will open Mother Lode League play on March 18 against Argonaut in San Andreas.