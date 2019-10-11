Week 8 preview: Calaveras at Amador
Enterprise photo by Kathleen Bisbikis

Calaveras (4-2) at Amador (6-0)

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Friday, Oct. 11

Place: Amador High School, Sutter Creek

2019 season: Calaveras (4-2, 1-0 MLL) – had a bye week; lost to Escalon 24-7; beat Modesto Christian 42-8; lost to Ripon 24-0; beat Bradshaw Christian 21-19; beat Stellar Prep 34-8; beat Summerville 42-0; Amador (6-0, 1-0 MLL) – beat Orland 34-10; beat Liberty Ranch 42-0; beat Union Mine 55-22; beat Meridian 41-0; beat El Dorado 42-9; beat Bret Harte 42-0.

Last meeting: Calaveras beat Amador 29-27 Sept. 28, 2018, in Sutter Creek.

Series record since 2004: Calaveras leads the series 12-3. Calaveras last lost to Amador in 2016.

Calaveras head coach Doug Clark’s thoughts on Amador: “Amador is 6-0 for a reason. They are big, athletic and coached very well.”

Week 7 review: Calaveras beat Summerville 42-0 in San Andreas. Calaveras struck first as Nolan Dart picked up a fumble and returned it 62 yards for a score. Sophomore fullback Jake Hopper scored early in the first quarter and junior Clayton Moore capped a 21-0 opening quarter with a 6-yard run. In the second quarter, Dart connected with Jake Black for a 70-yard score and Moore ended the first half with a 4-yard touchdown. Junior Phoenix Nguyen scored Calaveras’ final touchdown on a 6-yard run. Senior Andrew Celli was a perfect 6 for 6 in PATs and Moore rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns. For a full game story, plus photos, videos and stats, visit calaverasenterprise.com.

Week 7 JV review: Calaveras’ JV team won its second in a row with a 22-14 homecoming victory over Summerville. Braeden Orlandi rushed for 91 yards; Caleb Tweeten rushed for 45 yards; Ryan Starr rushed for 41 yards and one score; Dominic Boitano had two receptions for 61 yards and two touchdowns; and quarterback Travis Byrd threw for two scores and converted two 2-point conversions. Defensively, Omar Cervantes recorded an interception. Calaveras is now 1-0 in league play and 2-3 overall.

2019 season stats: Passing – Dart, 17 for 33, 296 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions; team total, 17 for 33, 296 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Rushing (attempts, yards, touchdowns) – Moore, 109-685-7; Hopper, 37-232-2; Lozano, 48-197-3; Garcia, 100-94-2; Nguyen, 9-56-1; Dart, 21-51-0; Giangregorio, 14-39-0; Black, 3-12-0; Martins, 1-12-0; team, 249-1,385-15. Receiving (catches, yards, touchdowns) – Black, 2-139-3; Lozano, 5-112-1; Moore, 2-32-0; Giangregorio, 2-20-0; team total, 17-296-4.

Next week: Calaveras at Sonora, 7 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.