Week 8 preview: Calaveras at Amador

Calaveras (4-2) at Amador (6-0)
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Friday, Oct. 11
Place: Amador High School, Sutter Creek
2019 season: Calaveras (4-2, 1-0 MLL) – had a bye week; lost to Escalon 24-7; beat Modesto Christian 42-8; lost to Ripon 24-0; beat Bradshaw Christian 21-19; beat Stellar Prep 34-8; beat Summerville 42-0; Amador (6-0, 1-0 MLL) – beat Orland 34-10; beat Liberty Ranch 42-0; beat Union Mine 55-22; beat Meridian 41-0; beat El Dorado 42-9; beat Bret Harte 42-0.
Last meeting: Calaveras beat Amador 29-27 Sept. 28, 2018, in Sutter Creek.
Series record since 2004: Calaveras leads the series 12-3. Calaveras last lost to Amador in 2016.
Calaveras head coach Doug Clark’s thoughts on Amador: “Amador is 6-0 for a reason. They are big, athletic and coached very well.”
Week 7 review: Calaveras beat Summerville 42-0 in San Andreas. Calaveras struck first as Nolan Dart picked up a fumble and returned it 62 yards for a score. Sophomore fullback Jake Hopper scored early in the first quarter and junior Clayton Moore capped a 21-0 opening quarter with a 6-yard run. In the second quarter, Dart connected with Jake Black for a 70-yard score and Moore ended the first half with a 4-yard touchdown. Junior Phoenix Nguyen scored Calaveras’ final touchdown on a 6-yard run. Senior Andrew Celli was a perfect 6 for 6 in PATs and Moore rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns. For a full game story, plus photos, videos and stats, visit calaverasenterprise.com.
Week 7 JV review: Calaveras’ JV team won its second in a row with a 22-14 homecoming victory over Summerville. Braeden Orlandi rushed for 91 yards; Caleb Tweeten rushed for 45 yards; Ryan Starr rushed for 41 yards and one score; Dominic Boitano had two receptions for 61 yards and two touchdowns; and quarterback Travis Byrd threw for two scores and converted two 2-point conversions. Defensively, Omar Cervantes recorded an interception. Calaveras is now 1-0 in league play and 2-3 overall.
2019 season stats: Passing – Dart, 17 for 33, 296 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions; team total, 17 for 33, 296 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Rushing (attempts, yards, touchdowns) – Moore, 109-685-7; Hopper, 37-232-2; Lozano, 48-197-3; Garcia, 100-94-2; Nguyen, 9-56-1; Dart, 21-51-0; Giangregorio, 14-39-0; Black, 3-12-0; Martins, 1-12-0; team, 249-1,385-15. Receiving (catches, yards, touchdowns) – Black, 2-139-3; Lozano, 5-112-1; Moore, 2-32-0; Giangregorio, 2-20-0; team total, 17-296-4.
Next week: Calaveras at Sonora, 7 p.m.