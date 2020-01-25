Rivalry hardwood clash goes to Calaveras

Calaveras defeated Bret Harte 46-38 Friday night in Angels Camp. And although one locker room had the winning team and the other had the losing one, both locker rooms were remarkably similar following the game.
In Calaveras’ locker room, there was no celebrating. There was a feeling of having done just enough to win, but not playing well enough to feel good about the victory.
“I knew Bret Harte would come out and play hard and I knew Brian (Barnett) would have them prepared,” Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton said. “My concern was that I didn’t think I could convince my guys that they were going to come out that way.”
In Bret Harte’s locker room, for the first time in a long time, there was anger and frustration in not being able to pick up the win. Bret Harte’s head coach Brian Barnett believes this is the most upset he’s seen his squad following a loss.
“That is the most distraught and mad team I’ve seen after a loss in my three years,” Barnett said.
Bret Harte didn’t necessarily dominate Calaveras in three of the four quarters, but the Bullfrogs definitely had the upper hand. Bret Harte led at the end of the first, second and third quarter and heading into the fourth, had a 36-31 lead. But in the final eight minutes, Calaveras outscored the Bullfrogs 15-2 to come away with the eight-point win.
“We had each other’s backs and things started flowing,” Calaveras senior Kaven Orlandi said about the final period. “We started moving the ball better and we really looked like a team out there in the fourth quarter.”
This isn’t the first time Bret Harte has seen a lead disappear in the last quarter of a game. With such a young squad, the Bullfrogs tend to play not to lose, instead of continuing to play the way they've been playing the 24 minutes before, which turned out to be the case against Calaveras.
“We’ve had a couple of close games like this where the fourth quarter just hasn’t gone our way,” Barnett said. “We are playing not to lose instead of playing to win. And with our rotation, fatigue is setting in and it’s taking their brain to mush and they are forgetting things. Maybe that’s my fault that we are not conditioning more in practice. It could be fatigue, it could be not wanting to lose and it could be our youth. There are a lot of factors.”
With Bret Harte’s gym packed, a loud and rowdy crowd saw the Bullfrogs start the night hot. Junior Kieran Rymple began the night with back-to-back baskets and following two points from Calaveras’ AJ Cardon, Bret Harte junior Luka Miro completed an and-1 play to give the Bullfrogs a 7-2 lead. Bret Harte extended its lead to 11-6 following a 3-point basket from sophomore Erik Trent to ignite the hometown crowd. Calaveras ended the first quarter with a corner 3-point basket from Griffin Manning, but the opening period ended with Bret Harte leading 11-9.
The two teams traded baskets early in the second quarter, but with a 15-13 lead, Bret Harte went on a 6-0 run with points from Trent, Rymple and a baseline jumper from junior Kaden Ding to put the Bullfrogs up 21-13 with 3:35 to play in the half.
Calaveras’ Colton Buckholz ended the run with a shot from downtown. Following Buckholz’ 3-point basket, Calaveras ended the first half on a 6-0 run and went into the locker room trailing Bret Harte 23-22.
“I wanted them to settle down,” Clifton said. “We were playing pretty good defense and I knew we had to do a better job on the boards, because they were beating us there. It wasn’t like a panic, we just wanted to move the ball better and look to get inside.”
Orlandi added, “We overlooked Bret Harte and we can’t do that. The first half was really flat for us, but I think we came out in the second half ready to play.”
Bret Harte began the third quarter with a coast-to-coast basket by Trent and a rebound-and-basket from Miro. Orlandi scored an and-1 basket to cut Bret Harte’s lead to 27-25, but it wasn’t until under two minutes to play in the third quarter when the Bullfrogs got some more separation.
Leading 31-29, the Bullfrogs got a basket from Kaden Palmer following a rebound and then a steal-and-basket from Miro. Rymple made a free throw and with 56 seconds to play in the third, the Bullfrogs led 36-29. Calaveras junior Connor Arnold made a shot with 30 seconds left to cut the deficit to five heading into the final quarter.
The offensive outburst that Calaveras lacked all night showed up in the final eight minutes. Calaveras began the quarter on a 7-0 run to take a 38-36 lead. Bret Harte tied things up at 38-38 following two free throws after a technical foul was handed out. But the two free throws made with 4:11 to play were the final points the Bullfrogs got the rest of the night.
Calaveras junior Isaiah Williams scored back-to-back buckets and Cardon finished the night with four unanswered points to give Calaveras the 46-38 win.
“We made a lot of small, little mistakes,” Miro said. “We have to do the little things to win games and we were doing the little things until the fourth quarter. In the fourth quarter, it just slipped through our fingers.”
Miro finished the night with a team-high 11 points, four assists and three rebounds; Rymple had nine points and five boards; Trent scored seven points with six rebounds and one steal; Palmer had six points and two boards; and Ding had three assists, two steals and two rebounds.
“No matter what our records are, it’s always a competitive game and we have to bring our all against them,” Miro said. “In the past, we haven’t done the best against them, but this year, we gave them a fight.”
For Calaveras, Orlandi and Cardon each had 11 points; Arnold had nine points; Williams had five points; Manning and Buckholz each scored three points; while Jay Clifton and Jonathan Savage finished with two points.
“For some reason, they pushed us around early and we were afraid of that,” Clifton said. “So, congrats to them and congrats to us for being able to turn around in the second half and be able to gut one out somehow.”
Bret Harte (10-12, 1-3 MLL) will try to get back into the win column, but that will be a tough game as the Bullfrogs host Argonaut (9-12, 2-2 MLL) Tuesday night in Angels Camp. As for Calaveras (15-5, 2-2), it will get ready to take on Summerville Tuesday night in San Andreas. Clifton knows that regardless of Summerville’s record, the Bears are always one of the more difficult teams to play in the Mother Lode League.
“The most important message is that we are not good enough to be looking ahead to other people,” Clifton said in regards to a rematch with Sonora on Jan. 31 looming in the distance. “We have to be dialed in. I think they’ll get that message and hopefully Monday we’ll prepare enough to go out there and compete on Tuesday.”