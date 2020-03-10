Clark sisters, Malamed, Wyllie and Maddeaux earn all-league honors

The Mother Lode League girls’ basketball all-league list has five players from Calaveras County on it. Calaveras High School had two players on both the first and second team, while Bret Harte had one player placed on the second team.
Calaveras’ Madison and Bailie Clark were placed on the first team, while Gabriella Malamed, LoLo Wyllie and Bret Harte’s Haylee Maddeaux made the second team.
Calaveras had a distinct advantage with its one-two punch of the Clark sisters. Madison, a sophomore, and Bailie, a freshman, both have motors that won’t stop. Madison led Calaveras with 10.4 points per game, while averaging 2.5 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.5 assists. She finished the season with 301 points, 84 rebounds, 73 assists and 121 steals. As for Bailie, she was second on the team with an average of 9.8 points to go along with her 2.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 steals. Bailie scored 10 or more points 13 times.
“We always felt like we had an advantage any time either of them were on the court,” Calaveras head coach Jeremy Malamed said of the Clark sisters. “I think that was one of the biggest differences for us between last season and this season was the ability to continue to playing our preferred style and attack the teams the way we wanted even if Maddie – or Bailie – was in foul trouble or off the floor for any reason. Obviously, when they’re both out there together, it makes us a lot faster as a team … They’re still both so young and the more they figure that out, the more unstoppable they will be.”
Junior LoLo Wyllie made the second team and was having a great season before an injury late in the year put a stop to that. Wyllie missed the final two regular season games, as well as the postseason run. She finished the season averaging 8.4 points per game, 2.3 rebounds and two steals. She was also dangerous from downtown, as she drained 37 3-point baskets.
“Anytime you lose a player it hurts, especially when you lose a starter and one of your top scorers,” Malamed said. “LoLo had a great season and really impacted the game on both ends of the court. We had some girls step up and play well after she went down, but there’s no question we are a better team when she’s out there on the court.”
Calaveras senior Gabriella Malamed also made the second team. In her final year at Calaveras, she scored 214 points and drained 49 3-point baskets. But it was her leadership that helped her squad almost as much as her shooting.
“Gabriella is a special leader and the best teammate I’ve ever coached,” Malamed said. “She has the respect of her teammates because she is genuine, selfless and truly cares about them and the team. The passion she brought on the court to each and every game was contagious. She has been a great role model for the younger players in our program by the example she set through her actions throughout her career and particularly this season.”
Bret Harte junior Haylee Maddeaux made the second team. Maddeaux, a three-year varsity starter, was a player who head coach Mitch Hodson could not afford to take off the floor. She ran the offense and was a key player on defense.
“Haylee leaves it on the floor every day and night,” Hodson said. “She became a team leader this year and was our defensive anchor in all of our big games.”
Bret Harte’s character award winner was senior Tiana Bennett.
“Tiana is the most honest and straightforward girl I’ve ever coached and that is something a lot of people around the league have also told me,” Hodson said. “She’s a great teammate and easy to coach.”
For Calaveras, senior Muriel Strange got the character award. Strange averaged 3.3 points per game, 4.9 rebounds and one steal.
“Muriel worked hard all season and really stepped up in a leadership role in some big moments for us this season,” Malamed said.
The all-academic team consisted of Bret Harte’s Jaycee Davey, Aariah Fox, Cierra Gilbert and Mikenna Grotto, along with Calaveras’ Skyler Cooper, Strange, Malamed, Abby Porath, Vanessa Basinger, Kaylee Dickey, Madison Clark, Wyllie, Bailie Clark and Brooke Nordahl.