Cold shooting hurts Bullfrogs in home loss to Wildcats
Bret Harte lost to Sonora 42-26 on Tuesday in Angels Camp. 

At the end of the day, basketball isn’t a complicated sport. The team that makes its shots will win and the team who doesn’t make shots will lose.

When the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team hosted the Sonora Wildcats, it was the Wildcats who made shots and it was the Bullfrogs who didn’t. So, it should come as no surprise that Bret Harte ended the night in the loss column.

Bret Harte's Ashlin Arias had two rebounds, two steals and one assist against Sonora. 
Bret Harte senior Kadyn Rolleri shoots in the paint against Sonora. 
Bret Harte senior CJ DesBouillons made Bret Harte's only 3-point basket of the game. 
Bret Harte freshman Maddie Kane scored four points against Sonora. 
