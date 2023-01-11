Cold shooting hurts Bullfrogs in home loss to Wildcats

Our website is experiencing difficulties with processing payments at this time. Thank you for your patience while we fix the issue.
Subscriptions will be processed in house so there will be a delay after purchasing online.
For assistance with classified or life tributes call 209-754-3861 x 320
For subscription assistance, email subscribe@calaverasenterprise.com, or call 209.754.3861 and state your name and callback number.
At the end of the day, basketball isn’t a complicated sport. The team that makes its shots will win and the team who doesn’t make shots will lose.
When the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team hosted the Sonora Wildcats, it was the Wildcats who made shots and it was the Bullfrogs who didn’t. So, it should come as no surprise that Bret Harte ended the night in the loss column.
The Bullfrogs finished the game going just 11 for 50 in 2-point basket attempts and 1 for 20 from behind the arc. In total, Bret Harte went 12 for 70 and with a poor shooting performance, lost to the Wildcats 42-26 on Tuesday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
“Our shots were just not falling,” Bret Harte senior CJ DesBouillons said. “Everything that could have gone wrong, basically did go wrong. It seems like every shot we took didn’t go in.”
Bret Harte head coach Jeff Eltringham added, “We played bad and lost. After seeing these young ladies play all preseason and the first game of league, I kind of have to put this one on myself. Offensively, we did not adjust as well to what they were doing as I would have liked, and I’ll always put that on things that I can adjust to and put them in situations where they can feel more comfortable. There was a lot of frustration and when there’s frustration, that’s not the direction that you want to go. I have to get back to the drawing board and get some new stuff that they’ll feel comfortable running and that’ll get their confidence higher.”
The Bullfrogs played from behind the entire night. After the opening quarter was halfway completed, Bret Harte trailed Sonora 9-0.
“From the tip off, you could tell that they wanted it more and we just came out slow at the beginning,” DesBouillons said.
The Bullfrogs got on the board with 3:47 to play in the first quarter with points in the paint from senior Aariah Fox and junior Makenna Tutthill followed with a basket to cut the deficit to five. Sonora responded with back-to-back 3-point baskets to push its lead to 15-4. The Bullfrogs ended the first quarter with two points from senior Kadyn Rolleri and a basket from downtown from DesBouillons and heading into the second quarter, Bret Harte trailed 15-9.
The Wildcats went on a 6-2 run to begin the second quarter, but following a basket from Bret Harte freshman Maddie Kane, the Bullfrogs trailed 23-15 with 45 seconds left in the half. A late 3-point basket pushed Sonora’s lead to 11 and at halftime, the Bullfrogs were down 26-15.
Sonora pushed its lead to 32-17 late in the third quarter, but the Bullfrogs got an and-1 basket from junior Chase Silva and a baseline jumper from Kane to cut the deficit to 10. The Wildcats scored with 20 seconds to play in the quarter and Bret Harte trailed by 12 heading into the final eight minutes of play. Bret Harte got outscored 8-4 in the fourth quarter and Fox scored all four points for the Bullfrogs.
Fox finished with a team-high eight points and had seven rebounds, three steals, one block and one assist; DesBouillons had three points; Rolleri had two points, two steals and two rebounds; Kane had four points, one board and two steals; Silva had seven points and nine rebounds; Tutthill had five rebounds and two points; and senior Ashlin Arias had two rebounds, two steals and one assist.
Even with the poor shooting against Sonora, Eltringham isn’t worried about that becoming a trend with his squad.
“Some nights it can be a sketchy thing from the 3-point line,” Eltringham said. “Sometimes you shoot them and make them and sometimes you don’t. I don’t want them dwelling on that. I want them shooting the open shots and I don’t care if we shoot 30 of them. You are going to have those nights where you make 15 of 30 and beat people and you’ll have those nights where you don’t shoot as well.”
Bret Harte (13-4, 1-1 MLL) will return to the hardwood on Friday to take on the Summerville Bears in Tuolumne. The Bullfrogs will have their rematch with the Wildcats on Jan. 31 in Sonora.
“This is going to give us more motivation and beating them at their place is going to feel a lot better,” DesBouillons said about the next time Bret Harte takes on Sonora.
Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.