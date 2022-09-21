Cross country runners find their stride at first MLL meet


The first Mother Lode League cross country meet of the season was held Wednesday in Sonora. 

SONORA – For the first time all year, the six Mother Lode League cross country teams all stood at the same starting line and eyed the same finish line.

For some runners, Wednesday’s race at Sonora’s Wildcat ranch was the first race of their running career. For others, the 3-mile race was nothing more than a walk in the park. But at the end of the day, all six teams are chasing a league championship, and this was the first step in that direction.

Cross country runners find their stride at first MLL meet


Calaveras' Makayla Turner sprints to the finish line. 
Cross country runners find their stride at first MLL meet


Bret Harte's Brody Burita had a sixth-place time of 19:81.01.
Cross country runners find their stride at first MLL meet


Calaveras senior Logan Gomes placed fourth in 18:39.85. 
Cross country runners find their stride at first MLL meet


Bret Harte senior Winter Whittle placed third Wednesday afternoon. 
Cross country runners find their stride at first MLL meet


Bret Harte junior Addy Heermance placed third in 21:19.16. 
Cross country runners find their stride at first MLL meet


Bret Harte senior Kadyn Rolleri had a fifth-place time of 22:10.09. 
Cross country runners find their stride at first MLL meet


Calaveras senior Bailie Clark nears the finish line. 
