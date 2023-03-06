 Skip to main content
featured top story
Bret Harte Track and Field
Into the record books

Aurora Lewis breaks a 35-year-old Bret Harte track and field record

Bret Harte junior Aurora Lewis set a new school record in the girls' high jump by clearing 5 feet, 2 inches. 

In only the second track meet of the season for the Bret Harte Bullfrogs, a 35-year-old school record was broken.

While competing at the Grape Games at Tokay High School in Lodi on March 3, Bret Harte junior Aurora Lewis put her name in the record books. Lewis cleared 5 feet, 2 inches in the high jump, which was one inch better than the previous girls' record of 5 feet, 1 inch set in 1988 by Sara Oneto.

