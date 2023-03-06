Aurora Lewis breaks a 35-year-old Bret Harte track and field record

In only the second track meet of the season for the Bret Harte Bullfrogs, a 35-year-old school record was broken.
While competing at the Grape Games at Tokay High School in Lodi on March 3, Bret Harte junior Aurora Lewis put her name in the record books. Lewis cleared 5 feet, 2 inches in the high jump, which was one inch better than the previous girls' record of 5 feet, 1 inch set in 1988 by Sara Oneto.
Lewis’ record-breaking jump was the highlight of the day for Bret Harte. The Grape Games moved at such a slow pace; the Bullfrogs had to leave before all their athletes were able to compete. Lodi, Pleasant Grove, Tokay, Tracy, Laguna Creek, Modesto, Bear Creek, Central Catholic, Kimball, Merced, Galt, Lathrop, Rosemont, Amador and Ripon were also at the invitational.
In the boys’ 100-meter race, senior Nathan Reeves placed 17th (12.29) and senior Gio Da Ros placed 35th (14.11). Bret Harte’s Winter Whittle placed first in the 800-meter race with his time of 2:02.51. Bret Harte junior Brody Burita placed 32nd in the 1,600-meter race (5:36.27). And Bret Harte’s boys’ 4x100 relay team of Bradley Hall, Reeves, Ian Bauer and Cooper Oliver placed eighth in 45.85.
In the shot put, Bret Harte senior Joshua Bragg placed 22nd (33 feet, 10 inches); senior Lucas Sawyer placed 24th (33 feet, 9 inches); junior Thomas Habschied placed 33rd (31 feet, 4 inches); and junior Chris Morello placed 51st (17 feet, 6 inches). In the discus, Sawyer placed 29th (82 feet, 9 inches); Bragg placed 30th (79 feet, 6 inches); Habschied placed 33rd (77 feet, 9 inches); and Morello placed 50th (49 feet, 7 inches).
Hall placed first in the high jump by clearing 6 feet, 2 inches. In the pole vault, Bret Harte got a first- and second-place finish from Oliver (13 feet) and Bauer (12 feet). And in the long jump, Oliver placed 10th (19 feet, 2.5 inches); Bauer placed 20th (17 feet, 2 inches); senior Ezra Radabaugh placed 26th (16 feet, 3.25 inches) and Da Ross placed 30th (15 feet. 1.5 inches).
In the girls’ 100-meter race, junior Bella Perez placed 16th (14.76) and junior Savanna Inks placed 18th (14.98). In the 1,600-meter race, junior Addy Heermance placed eighth (6:02.26), while junior Skylar Mayers placed 13th (6:13.41).
In the 100-meter hurdles, Lewis placed sixth (19.00) and Perez was 13th (21.31). Bret Harte’s 4x100-meter relay team of Perez, Bella Perez, Inks and Emily O’Flinn placed sixth in 53.96. Junior Bullfrog Angela Espejel placed 25th in the discus with her throw of 59 feet, 1 inch. And in the triple jump, Lewis placed sixth measuring 33 feet, 2 inches.
Bret Harte will next compete at the Timberwolf Invitational on Friday at Sierra High School in Manteca.
