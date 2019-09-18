Calaveras water polo sweeps McNair

The Calaveras boys’ and girls’ water polo teams took care of McNair Tuesday afternoon in San Andreas. The girls won 19-13 and the boys won 9-2.
In the girls’ game, senior Jamie Smith scored 12 times. Alicia Torales scored three times and Rachel Zermeno found the back of the net once.
“The girls played a tough game,” Calaveras’ first-year head coach Stacey Bagneschi said. “We are pretty evenly matched with McNair, so it was nice to beat them after losing to them by one in the first game of the season. We have a really strong girls’ team this season, so I’m excited to see how the season plays out.”
In the boys’ 9-2 win, Calaveras got goals from Max Brant, Bradley Fuller, Conner Kirchgatter, Zack Zahniser, Owen Murphy, Colton Orlopp and Allen Ramos. Following the win, Bagneschi had high praise for her goalkeeper Simone Pasolli, as well as for her newer players.
“Simone had some phenomenal blocks,” Bagneschi said. “All of our rookie players got a ton of playing time and showed some great athleticism. I know we didn’t play to our full potential today and I look forward to seeing what this team is really capable of this season.”