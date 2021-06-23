Bret Harte Male Athlete of the Year Runner-up: Winter Whittle

Running long distances is no issue for Winter Whittle. The Bret Harte High School sophomore was one of the leading runners on both the cross country and track and field teams.
“Winter is a very talented cross country and track runner,” Bret Harte head cross country coach and track distance coach Vicky Johnson said. “He has run varsity for cross country as a freshman and sophomore. As a cross country athlete, he really stepped up his game leading the boy’s team in the 5 km races. During track, he had a multi-second (personal record) in his first 800 race of the season, which he ran by himself.”
Whittle started the cross country season in March and placed third (18:03) in the first meet. While taking on Amador, Argonaut and Calaveras, Whittle took fourth overall (19:10.53) in San Andreas. And at the Mother Lode League finals, Whittle was the first Bullfrog to cross the finish line and did so in 17:57, which landed him fourth overall.
During the spring track season, he ran the 800- and 1600-meter run, along with the 4x400-meter relay. In the 800, he had one first-place finish and four second-place finishes. At the Bret Harte cluster, Whittle set a new personal record with his time of 2:02.76.
In the 1600, Whittle had one first-place finish, while taking fourth once and sixth twice. His first-place finish came with a time of 4:49.36, but set a new personal record at the Mother Lode League finals with his sixth-place time of 4:44.91. And in the 4x400-meter relay, Whittle’s team placed second one time, took third twice and placed fourth once.
“He is still learning how to race and how to pace,” Johnson said. “There is a lot of excitement when he steps on the track for any race. He brings a lot of energy and good karma to the team. He is a middle-distance speed demon. I look forward to many more PRs from him during the next two years.”