Learning experience: Calaveras girls' water polo falls to McNair

STOCKTON – Although the outcome was not what he wanted, Calaveras’ first-year head water polo coach Mike Vertar saw a lot from his girls’ team that made him excited about the future.
In the first match of the season, Calaveras took on the McNair Eagles and came out on the losing end. Calaveras lost to McNair 13-3 Wednesday afternoon at McNair High School in Stockton.
“I saw a lot of encouraging heart out there,” Vertar said. “They did a great job of putting the effort and energy in. We definitely have some areas that we need to fine tune, but overall, I’m proud of them. They fought the whole time and gave it their all. I’m really pleased with our performance today, even though it was a loss. I think we won just for the fact that they all got a great learning experience.”
Vertar was not the only person associated with Calaveras water polo who was happy with what took place. Water polo and wrestling were the only two sports that were not played during the 2020-21 school year because of COVID-19. Junior Holly Skrbina has been waiting a long time to return to action and she relished every moment in the McNair pool.
“It was totally awesome getting back into the rhythm and getting back into the pool,” Skrbina said. “It really got my adrenaline going and it was a lot of fun.”
Calaveras played from behind the entire afternoon. McNair scored four times before the opening period came to a close. And even though his team fell behind 4-0, Vertar didn’t feel that it had any negative impact on his players.
“Right now, with where we are, I don’t think it’s a problem,” Vertar said. “We are still trying to figure out where our game is going to be played. This was a learning experience and since it wasn’t a league game, I see it as a very valuable lesson. I think everybody started to understand a little more about what needs to be done out there and I don’t think falling behind early hurt us at all. I think it showed us where we need to get stronger.”
Trailing 4-0, Calaveras got on the board with 1:40 to play in the opening quarter. Aminah Halepota was positioned by the McNair goal and was in the right spot to pull down a rebound following a Calaveras shot. Halepota didn’t hold onto the ball for long, as she blasted a shot into the back of the net to give Calaveras its first goal of the match.
McNair scored once more in the first quarter and then scored three more times to begin the second. With the Eagles leading 8-1, Calaveras got its second goal of the day. Halepota had possession deep in McNair territory and found an open Skrbina, who took a shot right in front of the goal. The Skrbina score cut the McNair lead to 8-2.
The Eagles scored their ninth goal with 24 seconds to play in the opening half, but that wasn’t the final point put on the scoreboard in the first 14 minutes. In a repeat of her first goal, Skrbina received a pass from Halepota and was able to put the ball into the back of the net only seconds before the buzzer sounded. Skrbina finished the day scoring two of Calaveras’ three goals.
“I only managed to score one goal the entire season during my freshman year,” Skrbina said. “Getting to score two in one game today was pretty awesome.”
Calaveras was shutout in the second half, while McNair scored twice in the third and twice in the fourth for the 13-3 victory.
Calaveras’ Cora Heusel recorded eight saves from her goalie position and Halepota finished the afternoon with two assists in the 10-point loss.
“We have potential, for sure,” Skrbina said. “I think we need to work on passing a bit more. There were a couple of stragglers out there, but I feel like if we practice more and communicate better, then we’ll definitely get it.”
Vertar looks at Wednesday’s match as a solid learning opportunity and plans on trying to fix some aspects of Calaveras’ game before league play begins.
“We are going to be working on passing,” Vertar said. “That is the one thing that I saw today that we are going to need some help on. I saw some of my flaws today with the team, in the fact that I needed to help out some of my positions out there and give them rest and rotations. So, I have a few spots I need to have alternates so we can rotate. It gave me an eye opener into spots where I can get better, as well as them.”