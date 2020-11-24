Coaches Corner: Brian Barnett

Brian Barnett was a multi-sport athlete when he attended Bret Harte High School. After graduating in 1997, he continued his basketball career at California State University, Stanislaus, where he played for three years. Barnett took over the Bret Harte boys’ basketball program in 2017 and in 2018, was inducted into the inaugural class of the Bret Harte Athletics Hall of Fame.
Get to know Brian Barnett
Hometown: Angels Camp
High School: Bret Harte
College: California State University, Stanislaus (BA and teaching credentials); Teachers College of San Joaquin (M.ED and administration credentials).
Favorite food: Lasagna
Favorite dessert: “I’m not really a fan, but maybe a brownie with milk.”
Favorite TV show: “The family and I are into ‘The Masked Singer.’”
Favorite movie: “I can’t pass up the channel with ‘The Shawshank Redemption,’ or ‘Dumb and Dumber.’”
Favorite band: Incubus
First paying job: Dockhand at New Melones Lake Marina
First car: “It was a Volkswagen Bug. I don’t know the year; I only had it about a month before it broke down.”
Guilty pleasure: “A sugar-free Rockstar energy drink.”
What’s something people don’t know about you? “I would say that most people do not know that I am a quarter Native American (Cherokee). My grandmother was 100% Cherokee. We are in the process of registering my kids with the Cherokee Nation.”
What’s some advice you’d give to your high school self? “I would tell my high school self to spend more time shooting and less time trying to dunk. Oh, and to play baseball your senior year and not play tennis. Your decision has an impact on more than yourself and you will regret not playing in your future.”
Does pineapple belong on pizza? “Oh Yeah! That is my go-to pizza. Hey, if you do not like it, then don’t order it. Does BBQ sauce belong on pizza?”
High school celebrity crush: Kathy Ireland
Dinner with anyone in history: “Maybe any Native American that lived prior, during and after the first settlers arrived.”
Worst first date: I have been married for 10 years; I do not remember dating. All my dates with my wife are awesome. Cheesy, I know, but with three kids, our dates are amazing.
Favorite thing about coaching: “My favorite thing about coaching has to be spending time with my student-athletes. I have been fortunate enough to coach many levels from first graders to seniors, and seeing the enthusiasm on the kids’ faces is the best part of coaching. Their energy keeps me young. Now that I am at the high school level, our off-court interactions are just as fun and important as our on-court. Athletics were always a part of my life growing up, so it is nice to be on the other side and positively influence student athletes like all of my coaches influenced me.”