Having had such a great time last week playing a two-man, one-bestball contest, the seniors decided to double their fun by engaging in a four-man, two-best-balls event. The tournament chair decided to pick teams based on looks. The best-looking players were put on one team, while the second-best looking on another and so on.
However, there seems to be no correlation between golf and good looks as none of the “more handsome” golfers finished in the money. Those on the No. 1 team were led by Roger La Fleur, who played terrific golf by shooting his age (77). However, his teammates, George Dillon, Rahis Hemmes and David Dean, seemed more focused on looking in the mirror, rather than playing good golf.
There was a two-way tie for first. Ron Huckaby, club captain Louis Luna, sneaky good Jack Cox, and retired fire captain Dave Moyles, blazed their way around the course. Carlos Lourenco stood tall as he helped teammates, Alan Couchman, tenacious Mike Mendoza and Ken Phillips, split the first-place standing. There were also two teams tied for third.
Led by recently crowned club champ Roger Ladd (demonstrating why he earned the title) director Jon Foucrault, newcomer Bob Bradley and Carl Johnson all made great contributions to the team effort. Not to be outdone, the team of newcomers Matt Theodore and Clifford Howard, resurgent Norm Miley and always dangerous Roberto Garcia, showed how capable they are by sharing the third spot.
The closest-to-the-hole contests took place on No. 2 and No. 13. From the Gold Tees, Dave Moyles fired up his game taking first on No. 2 and second on No. 13. Harry Kious had the best shot of the day amongst 42 players, as he took first on No. 13 with a shot of 3-feet, 1-inch from the hole. Norm Miley surprised himself with a second-place finish on No. 2.
From the White Tees, Bob Bradley took first on No. 2, and Larry Parenti strutted his stuff with a win on No. 13. David Dean handedly took second on both holes. From the Red Tees, Jon Foucrault again amazed everyone with a first-place finish on No. 2 and a second on No. 13. Larry Rupley, who was getting over not placing last week, had to settle for second on No. 2. Retired fire captain Steve Weyrauch got his iron game together and alarmed his competitors with a first on No. 13.
Finally, for all you seniors out there (50 years and older), the seniors are always looking for new members to enjoy the camaraderie and great outdoors environment of our events. There is room for golfers with any type of ability. If interested, contact the Pro Shop at 7721081 for information.