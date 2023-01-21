Calaveras beats Bret Harte in rivalry hardwood clash in Angels Camp
Buy Now

Calaveras beat Bret Harte 41-29 on Friday night in Angels Camp. 

The Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team has played five Mother Lode League games and in four of them, the Red Hawks have been the visiting team.

And each one of those road games had a unique challenge. Against Summerville, the game was moved from the smaller gym because of a leaky roof in the main gym. Argonaut has one of the smaller gyms in the league and is one of the most difficult buildings for a road team to leave with a victory. And Sonora’s Bud Castle gym has never been a comfortable place for the Red Hawks, as they have had trouble on the home hardwood of the Wildcats.

Calaveras beats Bret Harte in rivalry hardwood clash in Angels Camp
Buy Now

Bret Harte senior Kadyn Rolleri goes up for a layup in the first quarter against Calaveras. 
Calaveras beats Bret Harte in rivalry hardwood clash in Angels Camp
Buy Now

Calaveras' Hannah Emerson runs the offense against Bret Harte. 
Calaveras beats Bret Harte in rivalry hardwood clash in Angels Camp
Buy Now

Bret Harte senior Aariah Fox scored a team-high nine points against Calaveras. 
Calaveras beats Bret Harte in rivalry hardwood clash in Angels Camp
Buy Now

Calaveras senior Madyson Bernasconi scored a game-high 11 points against Bret Harte. 
Calaveras beats Bret Harte in rivalry hardwood clash in Angels Camp
Buy Now

Bret Harte junior Chase Silva shoots from 3-point land against Calaveras. 
Calaveras beats Bret Harte in rivalry hardwood clash in Angels Camp
Buy Now

Calaveras senior Laney Koepp shoots in the second quarter. 
Calaveras beats Bret Harte in rivalry hardwood clash in Angels Camp
Buy Now

Bret Harte senior Ashlin Arias scored seven points in the loss to Calaveras. 
Calaveras beats Bret Harte in rivalry hardwood clash in Angels Camp

Calaveras' Bailie Clark scored nine points and had eight rebounds, seven steals, two assists and one block in the win over Bret Harte. 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.