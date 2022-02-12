After losing a bet, Calaveras' Clifton pays up his end of the wager

Kraig Clifton had his lightweight jacket zipped up as high as it would go. During warmups, the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball coach kept his jacket on, even with a packed Bob Bach Gym heating up.
As starters for Calaveras and Bret Harte were introduced Friday night in Angels Camp, Clifton kept his jacket zipped up as high as it could go. But once the game was about to start, Clifton unzipped his jacket and placed it behind the Calaveras bench.
And to the surprise of the Calaveras fans in the building, Clifton was not wearing a red shirt to match the color of his team. He was not wearing a yellow shirt or even a comfortable black shirt. No, Clifton was wearing a purple polo shirt, while coaching against Bret Harte.
So, why would Clifton wear a shirt that was the same color as Calaveras’ county rivals in the house of the Bullfrogs? It’s simple: He lost a bet.
In June of 2021, the inaugural Rivalry Open Alumni Golf Tournament took place at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs. It was past and present Bullfrogs against past and present Calaveras supporters. Clifton represented Calaveras, while Bret Harte head basketball coach Brian Barnett was on the Bullfrog side.
The event was to raise money for Bret Harte and Calaveras basketball, along with Calaveras football, and before anyone teed off, Clifton and Barnett made a friendly wager. If Clifton’s golfing group had a better outing than Barnett’s, the Bret Harte head coach would need to wear red when the two teams met in San Andreas. But if Barnett’s group won, well, you see where this is going.
Nearly eight months later, Clifton held up his part of the bet.
“It feels weird, very weird,” Clifton said about wearing Bret Harte purple. “I remembered (the bet) and I ordered the shirt. I’m a man of my word.”
After Barnett won the bet, he didn’t hound Clifton about it. In fact, he didn’t even bring it up to the veteran coach. So, Barnett was just as surprised to see Clifton in purple as everyone else in the gym.
“It was great,” Barnett said with a smile. “I didn’t say anything, and I didn’t push it. If he didn’t want to do it, I would have understood. But it was great, and he lived up to his word. I like it and I think he looks good. It made me realize that I better have the same team in that golf tournament next year.”
With Barnett holding a 1-0 lead over Clifton on the links, he still has plenty of time to think of the next wager between the two coaches. Perhaps the Bret Harte Bullfrog suit? Barnett isn’t getting too ahead of himself thinking that he can be victorious for a second year in a row.
“I don’t know if I can bet on my golf game,” laughed Barnett. “I have to make sure I’ve got my teammates before I do that. I do think it’s great with what we did, and we’ll keep that going.”