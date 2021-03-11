Strong Bret Harte defense not enough to stop Summerville

TUOLUMNE – After learning only a few hours before game time on Tuesday that the season opening contest for the Bret Harte girls’ soccer team against the Summerville Bears was canceled, head coach Jessica Bowman was extra excited when her team got on the bus Thursday to head to Tuolumne to take on the Bears.
Bret Harte had not played a game in over a year and Thursday marked the end of the dry spell. The young Bullfrog team, who only suited up 13 players, played a tough 80 minutes of soccer. However, the more experienced Summerville squad found the net twice in the final 21 minutes to hand Bret Harte a 2-0 defeat.
“It’s amazing just being under the lights, on another field, and having a bus ride and all the aspects that you can no longer take for granted,” Bowman said. “It’s absolutely amazing to be back out here, but it’s time to put some balls into the back of the net.”
It was obvious from the opening whistle that Bret Harte wanted to play tough defense and hopefully scratch and claw for a goal. And for the most part, that strategy worked. In the opening 40 minutes, the Bullfrog defense frustrated the powerful Bear offense.
With the ball in Bret Harte territory the vast majority of the game, the Bullfrog defense had to rise to the occasion. And one of those players who answered the call was sophomore goalie CJ DesBouillons. In her first career varsity start, DesBouillons was under attack all night, but didn't break under the pressure.
Summerville scored twice in the second half, with the first goal coming on a borderline offsides and the second was after a Bret Harte defender inadvertently knocked the ball into her own goal following a DesBouillons save in traffic.
Following the game, Bowman had nothing but praise for her young goalie.
“I was completely impressed with her,” Bowman said of DesBouillons’ 12-save night. “She decided to step into the role of goalkeeper a few days ago, so it was very last-minute for her to even be in the goal. I think she blew all of us away today. The first goal was offsides; we all heard the whistle, but it is what it is. The second one was an own goal, so really, the fact that neither of those goals were her fault, I mean, it could have been a 0-0 game thanks to her. She had many incredible saves today.”
As well as the Bullfrogs played overall on defense, the same couldn't be said for their offensive production. While Bret Harte did have moments in Summerville territory, not one shot was fired at the Bear goalie in 80 minutes of play.
“The downside of running our 5-3-2 defense is it puts all of our strength on our defense,” Bowman said. “We are lacking in experience. We just don’t have the experience up top. We are trying to figure out where to put our most experienced players and for right now, it seems like defense is the place to do it. But we are going to have to mix things up if we are going to score some goals. It’s a tough decision.”
Even though her team walked off Summerville’s Thorsted Field without a victory, Bowman liked what she saw from her young squad.
“Obviously, it’s never fun to lose your first game of the season,” Bowman said. “That’s a bit of a bummer. But, I am proud of the girls having kept their composure the way they did.”
Bret Harte (0-1 MLL) will next take on Amador at 4 p.m., Tuesday in Sutter Creek.