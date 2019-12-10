Calaveras girls' basketball suffers first loss of the year

The Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team was handed its first loss of the season Tuesday night by the Orestimba Warriors. After trailing by as many as 13 in the first half, Orestimba battled back and beat Calaveras 45-44 in Newman.
At halftime, Calaveras had a 22-9 lead, but Orestimba outscored Calaveras 17-10 in the third quarter and 19-12 in the fourth for the win.
LoLo Wyllie led Calaveras with 11 points and two assists; Muriel Strange had eight points and 12 rebounds; Bailie Clark had eight points, two rebounds and two assists; Vanessa Baysinger had six points; Madison Clark scored four points, had six rebounds and four assists; Gabriella Malamed scored three points and had four rebounds; Brooke Nordahl had two points and three rebounds; and Skyler Cooper had five rebounds and two points.
Calaveras (4-1) will host Middletown at 7 p.m., Friday in San Andreas.