After a strong showing at the Yellowjacket Invite, Bret Harte tops Amador on the links

On Monday afternoon, the Bret Harte High School golf team took part in the Yellowjacket Invite at the Turlock Country Club and the next day began Mother Lode League play against Amador.
While competing in the Yellowjacket Invite, Bret Harte placed ninth out of 19 teams with a score of 361. Granada placed first (324), followed by Ripon Christian (326), Tracy (336), Oakdale (339), Ripon (339), El Dorado (355), Gregori (355), and El Capitan (360).
Bret Harte’s Eli Weidmann led the Bullfrogs by shooting a 79; Chance Herndon shot an 83; Jakob Bouma carded a 92; Peyton Heermance shot a 107; and Evan Wilson finished with a 126.
On Tuesday, Bret Harte beat Amador 226-284 at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp. Weidmann earned medalist honors by shooting a match-low 40; Bouma shot a 43; Herndon carded a 45; Wyatt Tiscornia shot a 48; and Wilson shot a 50.
“We are off to a good start and hopefully the weather will let us continue,” Bret Harte head coach Cody Dragomanovich said.
