After a strong showing at the Yellowjacket Invite, Bret Harte tops Amador on the links
On Monday afternoon, the Bret Harte High School golf team took part in the Yellowjacket Invite at the Turlock Country Club and the next day began Mother Lode League play against Amador.

While competing in the Yellowjacket Invite, Bret Harte placed ninth out of 19 teams with a score of 361. Granada placed first (324), followed by Ripon Christian (326), Tracy (336), Oakdale (339), Ripon (339), El Dorado (355), Gregori (355), and El Capitan (360).

