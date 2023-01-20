Bullfrogs and Wildcats battle to a 1-1 tie; Radabaugh scores Bret Harte's lone goal

Our website is experiencing difficulties with processing payments at this time. Thank you for your patience while we fix the issue.
The Bret Harte High School boys’ soccer team looked to be the first Mother Lode League squad in 2023 to hand the Sonora Wildcats a loss.
While the Bullfrogs were unable to defeat the Wildcats, they did not take a loss. Bret Harte and Sonora battled to a 1-1 tie on Thursday night at Dunlavy Field in Sonora.
Bret Harte struck first and got a goal from senior Ezra Radabaugh to go ahead 1-0. The Radabaugh goal was his team-high fourth of the season. After 40 minutes, Bret Harte continued to lead 1-0.
Sonora (4-0-1 MLL) scored its only goal of the game in the second half and after 80 minutes, the contest ended in a 1-1 tie.
“We played with the intensity and execution that defines Bret Harte soccer,” Bret Harte head coach Jeff Gouveia said. “We could have benefited from a deeper roster, as during the second half we had two players who could not return to the game and had no subs.”
The game against Sonora was the only time Bret Harte faced a Mother Lode League opponent during the week. The Bullfrogs were scheduled to take on the Summerville Bears on Tuesday in Tuolumne, but Summerville’s Thorsted Field was covered in snow and the game was postponed. That game has yet to be rescheduled.
Bret Harte (1-1-1 MLL) will next take on the Amador Buffaloes at 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 24 at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.
