Bullfrogs and Wildcats battle to a 1-1 tie; Radabaugh scores Bret Harte's lone goal
The Bret Harte High School boys’ soccer team looked to be the first Mother Lode League squad in 2023 to hand the Sonora Wildcats a loss.

While the Bullfrogs were unable to defeat the Wildcats, they did not take a loss. Bret Harte and Sonora battled to a 1-1 tie on Thursday night at Dunlavy Field in Sonora.

