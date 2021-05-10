2021 building year for Calaveras tennis program, coach says

For the first time in his career of being the head coach at Calaveras High School, Brandon Milo had almost too many tennis players in the spring of 2020. Milo had enough players to field both a boys’ and girls’ team, plus extra bodies should injuries become a factor.
With 24 players committed to the season, there wasn’t much standing in the way of Calaveras’ tennis program taking a major step forward.
And then COVID-19 changed everything.
With the 2020 season canceled and the fear of the COVID-19 still an issue, Milo has seen his roster size drop from where it was at 24 a year ago, to what it currently is, at nine. Milo is seemingly back at the beginning, trying to once again grow the Calaveras tennis program.
“It was really difficult because we spent the last handful of years raising awareness that we have a team and we finally get an exceptional number of players and we were heading in the right track,” Milo said about the state of the program before COVID-19. “And just as soon as they got the taste of it, it was taken away.”
For a long time, Milo didn’t know if there would even be tennis being played in 2021. And because of the uncertainty, he didn’t have the time to rearrange his work schedule to accommodate matches being played two days a week once tennis was given the green light.
But even if Milo was able to have his work schedule altered, that wouldn’t change the fact that he doesn’t have enough players to compete in a full match. Because of that, Calaveras plays one match a week, which is every Friday, and those matches are scrimmages and don’t count in any official standings.
“This year is just a building year,” Milo said. “For the kids who are coming out, it’s to get them the experience they need for next year. The one bonus with a smaller group is I can focus on the kids a little more and give them a little more one-on-one. When you have 20-plus kids, that’s harder to do. We are taking advantage of the hand we are dealt.”
Calaveras’ lone senior, Taylor Wright, would have liked to have had a full team and more matches, but after having his junior season taken away, Wright is just happy to be back out on the court.
“I’m a little disappointed, but honestly, I’m really unfazed,” Wright said. “I’m just really happy that we are having a season and happy to be out here.”
Milo knows how difficult it is for Wright not to have the full senior season experience. He would have liked to have seen Wright, in a normal year under normal circumstances, get the opportunity to battle for a league or section title.
“It’s difficult for any student to put in all that work and not at least get to attempt things that come with a standard season, like playoffs and sections,” Milo said. “What’s difficult with this one in particular is that I first got to know him when he was in fifth grade. From fifth grade on, he’s been coming out every year and has been hitting with the team and getting better and better. He’s been putting in more than just four years of work. To not have the opportunity to get a shot at those closing tournaments is really hard.”
Because of the condition of Calaveras’ tennis courts, all of the matches are played on the road. There was a glimmer of hope that when Measure H was on the November 2020 ballot, a desperately needed restoration would give the courts, and the program, new life. Unfortunately, the measure did not pass and Calaveras’ courts remain an eyesore.
Milo feels that one major reason for Calaveras students not showing interest in tennis is because of the conditions of the courts.
“I think the biggest thing is they look at the courts and don’t even think that we have a team,” Milo said. “I’d say that’s 60 to 70% of it. Nobody wants to take pride in something that doesn’t look nice.”
Playing matches on the road is nothing new to Wright. Over his now four-year career at Calaveras, Wright has never played in a home match.
“I’m really upset that we don’t get to be at home, but I’m used to it,” Wright said. “We’ve never had a home match in my four years of playing. I’m still happy to be going out and playing. Some of the other courts that we play at, are just a tiny step above ours. I’d really like to have home courts we could play on, but I’m OK with having away matches.”
Of the nine Calaveras players, all but Wright will have the opportunity to return to the team in the spring of 2022. And while the roster is small, Milo cannot deny that the dedication from those players is at a high level.
“The kids who are out here right now are the ones who are really dedicated and want to do it, regardless of the conditions,” Milo said.
As far as the matches only being scrimmages or exhibitions, Wright doesn’t let that change the way he approaches his turn on the court.
“I want to try and get better and I act like they actually are matches, so I can improve and get better and be a better player,” Wright said.
As for Milo, he can see first-hand the growth of his young team and hopes that they can taste some success this year and will come back for more in 2022.
“We’ve got a lot of new kids and I’m really happy with the results,” Milo said. “It’s a different factor because they don’t have the pressure of playing in matches that count for league, so there’s a little less pressure, which I think is a good thing. They can play harder without that pressure.”