Bret Harte volleyball picks up another important league victory
At this point in the Mother Lode League season, every match is important to win. But Thursday’s victory for the Bret Harte High School volleyball team at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp turned out to be much bigger than it seems.

With Bret Harte’s 3-0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-14) win over Amador, along with Calaveras’ 3-1 loss to Sonora, the Bullfrogs are now two games ahead of Calaveras for second place in the Mother Lode League standings with six games left to play. Bret Harte is 7-2 in the standings, while Calaveras is now 5-4.

