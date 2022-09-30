Bret Harte volleyball picks up another important league victory

At this point in the Mother Lode League season, every match is important to win. But Thursday’s victory for the Bret Harte High School volleyball team at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp turned out to be much bigger than it seems.
With Bret Harte’s 3-0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-14) win over Amador, along with Calaveras’ 3-1 loss to Sonora, the Bullfrogs are now two games ahead of Calaveras for second place in the Mother Lode League standings with six games left to play. Bret Harte is 7-2 in the standings, while Calaveras is now 5-4.
In the three-set sweep, sophomore Brennan Brouillette had one kill, 23 assists, went 8 for 8 serving and had two digs; senior Aariah Fox had nine kills, went 7 for 7 serving with two aces and had two digs; junior Chase Silva had six kills, one block and 11 digs; junior Sophie Bouma had seven kills, one block, four aces and two digs; junior Makenna Tutthill had seven kills and two blocks; senior Ashlin Arias had one assist, went 9 for 9 serving with one ace and had 25 digs; junior Jamee Zahniser had one assist; junior Abbi Molina went 7 for 7 serving and had four digs; and senior Mencia Moreno Orellana had one dig in the win.
Bret Harte (13-4, 7-2 MLL) will next battle Calaveras on Oct. 4 at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
Junior varsity
Bret Harte’s JV team beat Amador 25-17 and 25-15 on Thursday night in Angels Camp. Kyllie Tarap had two kills and one assist; Olivia Burke had five kills, two assists and two aces; Izzy Valente had one kill; Mica Davis had two kills; Annelise Zumbach had three kills, one assist and one ace; and Emmy Arbulich had 11 assists and one ace.
“They played great tonight,” Bret Harte head coach Paige Herring said. “Amador is a team that doesn’t let a ball drop and our girls were reading that and were down and ready. We worked a lot on covering our blockers yesterday and they applied that all today and our defense was amazing.”
Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.