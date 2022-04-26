Johnson's grand slam sends the Wildcats back to Sonora with a 13-2 loss

The outcome of the game had pretty much already been decided by the time Emily Johnson stepped up to the plate. Calaveras had a 9-2 lead over the Sonora Wildcats in the bottom of the sixth inning with one out and the bases loaded, and Johnson had a chance to end the game with one swing.
The Calaveras senior catcher didn’t wait long at the plate, as she blasted a deep shot over the fence in left field for a grand slam. Johnson’s four-bagger put Calaveras up by 11 runs, which forced the game to be called and Calaveras collected the 13-2 win over the Wildcats Tuesday afternoon in San Andreas.
The home run was Johnson’s fifth home run of the season and eighth of her career. She also now has 23 RBIs after driving in five against Sonora.
“It felt great because in the beginning of the game, I wasn’t as confident as I was at the end,” Johnson said. “I was able to rack one out on my last at-bat.”
Calaveras began the afternoon by scoring twice in the bottom of the first and then added two in the third, five in the fifth and four in the sixth. Sonora scored both of its runs in the top of the fourth inning. Calaveras finished the day with 13 runs on 14 hits with two doubles, two home runs and one sacrifice fly.
“We really had some good at-bats today,” Calaveras head coach Mike Koepp said. “We scored a run on a ground ball that went for an out, or we’d make an out and the next girl would pick up the girl who didn’t drive the runner in. You’re going to see the two big home runs, but it was a good team effort today.”
Senior Camryn Harvey started in the circle for Calaveras, and she recorded a 1-2-3 first inning. In the bottom of the frame, junior Bailie Clark started things off with a single and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt. Clark scored on an RBI single off the bat of junior Laney Koepp. With two outs, junior shortstop Brooke Nordahl drove in Koepp to give Calaveras an early 2-0 lead.
Harvey gave up a leadoff double to begin the second but got out of the jam with two fly outs and one strikeout. In the third, Harvey again pitched out of some trouble, as Sonora put runners at second and third. But for the second time, Harvey ended the inning with a strikeout.
Bailie Clark legged out a double to begin the bottom of the third and advanced to third on a single from older sister Madison. With runners at the corners, the Clark sisters recorded a successful double-steal, which resulted in Bailie scoring the third run of the afternoon. Madison Clark later scored on a sacrifice fly from Johnson, which put Calaveras ahead 4-0.
Harvey recorded a quick out to begin the top of the fourth, but then walked two batters and a Calaveras error loaded the bases. The next two Sonora hitters walked, which gave the Wildcats their only two runs of the game.
With the bases still loaded and Calaveras’ lead cut in half, Harvey was replaced in the circle by junior Macy Villegas, who got out of the jam without allowing anymore runs to score.
“Macy came in and threw the ball really well and did a good job of picking us up,” Koepp said. “It was a 4-2 ballgame, and she came in with runners on and she shut the door and didn’t give up any more runs.”
The score remained 4-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth. The first time that Calaveras and Sonora played, that game wasn’t decided until the 10th inning and Calaveras was able to leave Sonora with a 10-9 win. Having the memory of how close the first meeting ended up was something that was in Madison Clark’s head all game.
“When we were up 4-2, we were in our circle before we started hitting and I said, ‘We have to have energy and get up now. The score is too close,’” Madison Clark said. “How well they played us the first time was definitely in my head the whole time.”
The bottom of the frame began with junior Reese Mossa recording a single. She didn’t stay on the bases for very long, as Bailie Clark hit one of the longest home runs to right field in recent memory. Clark’s blast gave Calaveras a 6-2 lead.
“We always joke around that home runs are rally killers because we like to put a lot of pressure on teams with runners on base,” Koepp said. “But that ball was hit the furthest of any ball I’ve ever seen hit to right field. What a good swing that she put on the ball. What’s funny is the very next at-bat, she gets a bunt single. She’s using all the tools that she has.”
Bailie Clark’s home run lit up the Calaveras dugout and was the big moment that the team was searching for all afternoon.
“Once Reese got on and Bailie got that home run, I knew that our momentum was just going to keep going,” Madison Clark said. “Once we get things going, it carries through the whole team.”
Calaveras scored three more runs in the inning, which included an RBI double off the bat of Harvey, which put the home squad up 9-2.
Villegas cruised through the top of the sixth with no issues. In the bottom of the sixth, Mossa led off with a walk and the Clark sisters each followed with back-to-back singles to load the bases. Following an out, Johnson sent the Calaveras players and fans home happy with her grand slam.
Bailie Clark went 4 for 4 with a double, smacked a 2-run home run, scored four times, and stole one base; Madison Clark went 3 for 3 with three runs scored and two steals; Nordahl went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored; Johnson went 2 for 3 with a grand slam and five RBIs; Koepp went 1 for 4 with an RBI, scored a run and stole two bases; Harvey went 1 for 3 with an RBI double; Mossa had one hit and scored twice; and sophomore Izzy Tapia had one RBI.
Harvey collected the win, as she went 3.1 innings and gave up two hits, two runs, walked five and struck out three. Villegas recorded the save and she pitched 2.2 innings of relief and gave up only one hit.
The win is Calaveras’ 10th league victory of the season and pushes its Mother Lode League winning streak to 48 games. Calaveras will take on Sonora at 5:30 p.m. on Friday in Sonora.