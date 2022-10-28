Bullfrogs knock off Mariposa to advance to the semifinal game

On Tuesday night, the Bret Harte High School volleyball team went home from practice around 5:30 p.m. It was the first time that the Bullfrogs did not have a match on a Tuesday since Aug. 30 before the start of Mother Lode League play.
The reason why Bret Harte was idle is because the Bullfrogs, as the No. 2 seed in the D5 brackets, were awarded a first-round bye. And after winning its previous eight matches, some might feel that having a week off between the end of the Mother Lode League season and the beginning of the playoffs could take away Bret Harte’s momentum and mojo.
Fortunately for Bret Harte, the extra day off only put some extra fuel in the tank. The Bullfrogs had no problem vanquishing No. 7 Mariposa in three sets (25-15, 25-19, 25-10) in the second round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs on Thursday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
“I definitely think it came at a good time,” Bret Harte sophomore setter Brennen Brouillette said about not playing on Tuesday. “Coming off of the win over Calaveras (to end the regular season), it gave us time to regroup and focus on what’s next and also give us that extra practice.”
For the second year in a row, Bret Harte will play in the semifinals, with a trip to the section championship game on the line. And for as successful as the Bullfrogs have been this season, only senior Aariah Fox and junior Chase Silva have any significant playoff experience. Even with the lack of postseason play for the majority of Bret Harte’s roster, head coach Jacey Porovich didn’t think that would hinder her squad against Mariposa and in the coming matches.
“I’ve been saying since the start of the season that this group is special, and they are cherishing every moment that they get to play this game and get to play this game together, knowing that some will graduate and move on,” Porovich said. “They are just excited for every opportunity to keep playing, that it doesn't matter if they have previous playoff experience or not. Part of that might be thanks to seeing some of those big teams earlier in the year as well as having Sonora in our league and the big energetic rivalry matches that we have with Calaveras.”
Brouillette is one of those players who made her Bret Harte playoff debut against Mariposa, and she feels that playing so many matches against Sonora and Calaveras helped prepare her for what a playoff atmosphere would feel like.
“It was nerve wracking but playing games against Sonora and Calaveras made me more confident going into tonight knowing that I can play against bigger teams in big games,” Brouillette said.
Heading into the playoffs, Bret Harte had only lost two sets in its previous eight games. And with a 3-0 victory over Mariposa, the trend of not playing a fourth set continued. For junior Sophie Bouma, she feels that picking up a playoff victory in three sets will help boost the confidence of the team for their upcoming semifinal match.
“There is value in having to fight for a game but winning in a 3-0 sweep gave us the confidence that we are going to need for our next playoff game and the rest of our season,” Bouma said.
Bret Harte didn’t wait around to allow Mariposa to have much hope early in the night. With the firs set tied 2-2, the Bullfrogs went on an 8-0 run with four kills from Silva and two from Bouma to go ahead 10-2. With a 16-8 lead, Bret Harte went on a 6-0 run which included two kills from Fox and one from senior Rubi Rodriguez and Bouma. Junior Abbi Molina later added a serving ace and Bret Harte took the opening set 25-15.
The second set was much tighter than most Bret Harte fans would have liked. The Bullfrogs were unable to get any separation from Mariposa and even trailed a couple of times in the set. Even when Mariposa led 16-15, Porovich didn’t feel that her team was in any jeopardy of losing the set.
“It is rare as a coach to have a team who genuinely wants it as much as you do, or so I have felt that way in the past,” Porovich said. “I have all the confidence in the world that the girls on this team want each play, each point, each individual set and each match as much, if not even more than I do. I know that they know what they need to do, and they’ll step out there and do it when given the opportunities.”
Trailing by one, Bret Harte turned things around with a kill from Fox, a Mariposa miscue and back-to-back kills from junior Makenna Tutthill to put the Bullfrogs ahead for good. With a 19-18 lead, Fox got two kills and Bouma added one to extend the lead to 22-18. The Bullfrogs were able to hold on for the 25-19 win.
Bouma was not surprised with the fight that Mariposa dished out and she knows that is what is expected in the playoffs.
“They definitely put up a good fight, and we had to work to get to where we are now, and they also had to work to get to where they are now and we both wanted it really badly,” Bouma said. “Overall, our confidence and attitude towards the game is what won it for us.”
Fox began the third set with a powerful kill and the Bullfrogs never looked back. Bret Harte jumped out to a 6-1 lead and pushed that to 10-8. With a two-point advantage, Brouillette began serving and she didn’t stop until the Bullfrogs led 19-9. During large the run, Fox had four kills, Tutthill had two kills and Rodriguez had one. Bret Harte easily took the third set 25-10 for the 3-0 victory.
Brouillette finished the night with one kill, went 16 for 16 serving and had nine digs; Fox had a team-high 12 kills, one block, two assists, went 10 for 11 serving with one ace and had 11 digs; Silva had seven kills, five assists and 14 digs; Bouma had eight kills, three assists, went 12 for 12 serving with one ace and had eight digs; Rodriguez had four kills and two digs; Molina had seven digs and one ace; Tutthill had six kills, one block, one assist and six digs; and senior Ashlin Arias had 34 digs, went 19 for 19 serving and had one assist.
Bret Harte is now just one game away from reaching the section championship for only the second time in the history of the program. Standing in front of the Bullfrogs and the title game is No. 3 Big Valley Christian, who beat No. 6 Vacaville Christian in three sets (25-21, 25-23, 26-24) on Thursday Night. The Lions have an overall record of 21-5 and went 10-0 in the Central California Athletic Alliance League.
This will be the second time in two years that the Bullfrogs, as the No. 2 seed, host the No. 3 seed in the semifinal game. In 2021, Bret Harte lost to Vacaville Christian in three sets. Although she was not one of the major players in that loss, Bouma remembers how it felt to not make it to the section championship game and she doesn’t want to taste that sour experience again.
“We are definitely drawing on those emotions and tears from last year when we lost in the semifinals,” Bouma said. “That’s what is motivating us to go farther this season and we are really drawing on that for the confidence that we need to go all the way to the finals.”
No. 2 Bret Harte will host No. 3 Big Valley Christian at 7 p.m. on Nov. 1 in Angels Camp. The winner of that game will take on the winner of No. 1 Ripon Christian vs. No. 5 Bear River for the D5 championship on Nov. 5.
“It should be an exciting match,” Porovich said about taking on Big Valley Christian. “No. 2 vs. No. 3 in the semis; it doesn’t get any better than that. We saw them early on in the season at the Orestimba Tournament where we beat them 2-1 in a three-set match. We are a far better team now than we were then, as I am sure Big Valley has also improved. It is playoff season, and may the better team win, and I believe that’s my team.”