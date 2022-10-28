Bullfrogs knock off Mariposa to advance to the semifinal game
Bret Harte beat Mariposa 3-0 on Thursday night in Angels Camp.

On Tuesday night, the Bret Harte High School volleyball team went home from practice around 5:30 p.m. It was the first time that the Bullfrogs did not have a match on a Tuesday since Aug. 30 before the start of Mother Lode League play.

The reason why Bret Harte was idle is because the Bullfrogs, as the No. 2 seed in the D5 brackets, were awarded a first-round bye. And after winning its previous eight matches, some might feel that having a week off between the end of the Mother Lode League season and the beginning of the playoffs could take away Bret Harte’s momentum and mojo.

Bret Harte junior Chase Silva celebrates after capturing a point against Mariposa. 
Bret Harte senior Rubi Rodriguez had four kills against Mariposa. 
Bret Harte junior Makenna Tutthill goes up for one of her six kills against Mariposa. 
Bret Harte senior Ashlin Arias finished with a team-high 34 digs against Mariposa. 
Bret Harte advances to the D5 semifinal game for the second year in a row. 
Bret Harte junior Sophie Bouma had eight kills, three assists, one ace and eight digs against Mariposa. 
Bret Harte's Makenna Tutthill goes up for a kill in the first set against Mariposa. 
