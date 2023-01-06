A late change of venue doesn't hurt Calaveras in a blowout win over Summerville

Calaveras beat Summerville 54-15 on Thursday night in Tuolumne. 

TUOLUMNE – Sports are all about being able to roll with the punches and adapt on the fly to whatever situation a player or team may find themselves in.

The Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team took the nearly one-hour ride from San Andreas to Tuolumne in the rain and expected to play inside of Summerville’s main gymnasium. And why would they have any reason to think any differently?

A late change of venue doesn't hurt Calaveras in a blowout win over Summerville
Buy Now

Calaveras senior Madyson Bernasconi had 10 points in the win over Summerville. 
A late change of venue doesn't hurt Calaveras in a blowout win over Summerville
Buy Now

Calaveras senior Laney Koepp runs the offense in the second quarter against Summerville. 
A late change of venue doesn't hurt Calaveras in a blowout win over Summerville
Buy Now

Calaveras junior Ginger Scheidt scored eight points against Summerville. 
A late change of venue doesn't hurt Calaveras in a blowout win over Summerville
Buy Now

Calaveras junior Izzy Tapia had a double-double with 17 points and 15 rebounds against Summerville. 
A late change of venue doesn't hurt Calaveras in a blowout win over Summerville
Buy Now

Sophomore Mariah Maddock had three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in Calaveras' win over Summerville. 
A late change of venue doesn't hurt Calaveras in a blowout win over Summerville
Buy Now

Calaveras' Madyson Bernasconi goes up for a layup in the fourth quarter against Summerville. 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.