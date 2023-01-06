A late change of venue doesn't hurt Calaveras in a blowout win over Summerville

TUOLUMNE – Sports are all about being able to roll with the punches and adapt on the fly to whatever situation a player or team may find themselves in.
The Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team took the nearly one-hour ride from San Andreas to Tuolumne in the rain and expected to play inside of Summerville’s main gymnasium. And why would they have any reason to think any differently?
Well, when the team arrived at Summerville High School, a leak in the main gym forced the game to be moved to the much smaller and more compact gym, directly adjacent to the main one they expected to play in.
With no bleachers, fans sat on chairs brought in from the foyer and nearby classrooms. There was not a typical scoreboard or clock, so a portable clock was used, and the score was made visible by a manual scoreboard that involved flipping the numbers over one another.
And yet, even with all the changes, the Red Hawks didn’t let the distractions alter their main goal, which was to start Mother Lode League play with a win and head back to San Andreas 1-0 in the league standings.
Calaveras did just that by beating the Bears 54-15 on Thursday night in Tuolumne.
“The most concerning thing was just getting the game in,” Calaveras head coach Eric Baechler said. “The fans were excited, and everyone was excited to play and it’s already a long journey up here. We got thrown a curveball and it took us a while to get going, but once we got in the rhythm of our game plan, we started playing Calaveras Lady Reds basketball.”
When it came to the change of locations, Calaveras junior Izzy Tapia said, “At first it caught us off guard, but once we got in here and we realized that the crowd was mostly our crowd really hyped us up and we got really pumped.”
For the fifth game in a row, the Red Hawks were without their full complement of players. Junior Ginger Scheidt returned from an injury that sidelined her for two games and senior Brooke Nordahl was back in action after missing Tuesday’s contest with an illness. However, Calaveras was still without senior all-state player Bailie Clark, who is scheduled to be back in uniform for the second game of league play.
With his squad still not at 100%, Baechler was grateful that the league season began against Summerville—who entered the night with just three wins—rather than a formidable opponent like Bret Harte, Argonaut or Sonora.
“The schedule worked out nicely for us,” Baechler said. “But it’s still a tough road game to come this far, especially with the weather and the kids are out of school right now, so there’s not much structure going on. It’s still a wild ride, but we were prepared with our tough preseason. The girls are excited for league and I’m just excited to get my whole team back. I feel a lot better when I have all of my players.”
It didn’t matter what gym the game was played in or who was on the court, there was nothing that Summerville could do to slow down Calaveras’ Tapia. The junior had her strongest night of the season, which included finishing with a double-double. Tapia had 17 points, 15 rebounds, four steals and one block.
“This is by far her best game of the season, and I’ve been waiting for this,” Baechler said of Tapia’s performance. “This is game No. 19 for us, and I’ve been waiting for this kind of game from her. She was excited for league, and I was just so proud of her today. She had her best game of the year.”
Even though Calaveras walked off the court with a 39-point victory, the Bears put up a tough fight in the opening eight minutes of play. With a 3-point basket from Nordahl, a basket and a free throw from Tapia and two points from senior Madyson Bernasconi, senior Laney Koepp, sophomore Hannah Emerson and junior Natalie Brothers, the Red Hawks scored 14 points in the first quarter, while Summerville countered with 10.
After the opening quarter, Calaveras went on to outscore the Bears 40-5. Calaveras scored 27 points in the second quarter, which included eight from Scheidt, six from Bernasconi, three from Emerson, two from Brothers and eight from Tapia.
“My team really helped me out tonight,” Tapia said of her monster night. “I wanted the ball and I definitely called for it a lot more than I usually would and my teammates, especially my point guards, really encouraged me to keep going for it.”
Calaveras led 41-13 at halftime and added seven points in the third quarter and six in the fourth, while holding the Bears to one point in both the third and fourth.
Scheidt finished the game with eight points, one rebound, one assist and two steals; Bernasconi had 10 points, two rebounds, two assists, eight steals and one block; Koepp had two points, five rebounds, three assists and five steals; Emerson had seven points, two rebounds, two assists and three steals; Nordahl finished with six points, three rebounds and three steals; sophomore Mariah Maddock had three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block; junior Paige Johnston had two boards and one block; and Brothers had four points, three boards, one assist, three steals and one block.
The Red Hawks are currently the No. 2 team in the MaxPreps CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV rankings and have dreams of playing for a section title. But before they can focus on that, the Hawks want to become back-to-back MLL champions and collecting a solid victory in the opening game of the league season is a good start.
“It just solidified our position and our confidence in ourselves in how far we can actually go in league and hopefully go back to Golden 1 again,” Tapia said.