Bullfrogs are finding their swing early in the season

The Bret Harte High School softball team split a pair of games while taking part in the Rainbow Tournament Wednesday afternoon in Modesto. The Bullfrogs began with a 4-2 win over Davis, but then was defeated by Los Banos 14-0.
In the opening game against Davis, the Bullfrogs fell behind early, but battled back to take a 2-1 lead after the opening frame. Davis tied things up in the top of the fourth and for the second time, Bret Harte responded with two runs, which turned out to be all the Bullfrogs would need for the 4-2 victory.
Starting pitcher Morgan McDearmid had a strong outing in the circle, as the junior hurler threw five innings while giving up two unearned runs on five hits with three strikeouts. At the plate, McDearmid had one hit, one RBI and one walk. Senior Karlee Juarez went 3 for 3 with an RBI and stole two bases. Freshman Kelsey Sage recorded a double, knocked in a run and scored a run. Sophomore Cierra Gilbert also recorded an RBI in the win.
Bret Harte ended the night with a tough 14-0 loss to Los Banos in a game where the Bullfrogs only got one hit.
The Bullfrogs entered Wednesday feeling good, as it had knocked around Venture Academy 22-12 Monday afternoon in Angels Camp. Bret Harte scored twice in the first inning, four times in the third, 12 times in the fourth and then four times in the fifth.
Juarez had a great day at the plate, going 2 for 2 with four RBIs, a double, a home run, five runs scored, walked three times and stole five bags. Hailey Rehling went 2 for 4 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored; Davey went 4 for 4 with four runs scored, three knocked in, stole two bases, had a double and one walk; Kelsey went 2 for 4 with three runs scored, one RBI, stole two bags and had a double; Gilbert had an RBI and scored one run; junior Kalah Casey went 2 for 3 with two runs scored, an RBI and a double; Lillian Schwartz had a single, walked and stole a base; Kinlye Apley scored twice, recorded an RBI and stole two bases; and McDearmid went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, one run scored, a double and stole three bags.
In the circle, McDearmid threw five innings and gave up six unearned runs and struck out seven.
Bret Harte (2-2) will return to the Rainbow Tournament on Saturday to take on Patterson at 1:45 p.m. and then Buhach Colony at 3:30 p.m. The Bullfrogs will have a rematch with Buhach Colony at 3:30 p.m. on Monday on the road.