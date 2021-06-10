2021 Athletic Year in Review: Top games

Bret Harte baseball vs. Summerville, April 23
There could have been many different scenarios Josh Bailey had envisioned when it came to picking up his first win as head coach of the Bret Harte baseball team. Perhaps he thought of one of his players smacking a grand slam in the bottom of the seventh for the victory. Or maybe he pictured a tight pitching duel that ended in a 1-0 Bret Harte shutout.
But the one thing that Bailey did not expect on the day he collected his first victory would be that his team would be no-hit. That’s exactly what he got.
On a day where Bret Harte did not get a single hit, Bailey’s Bullfrogs picked up a 5-1 home victory over the Summerville Bears April 23 for their first win of the 2021 season. After the win, Bailey couldn’t help but smile and laugh about his team being no-hit and still picking up the win and his first as head coach.
“Truthfully, at the end of the game, I wasn’t even looking at our stat book,” Bailey said. “I was just looking for quality at-bats out of our guys and we got them when we needed them. Unfortunately, it wasn’t with hits. But, fortunately for us, it did create runs. At the end of the day, I’m happy with the win and the boys are happy with the win. Nobody is pouting about not getting any hits. We were happy to come out of here with a win.”
Calaveras boys’ basketball vs. Sonora, May 27
With under 24 seconds to play and trailing the Sonora Wildcats 41-40, Calaveras senior Connor Arnold took it upon himself to win the game for his squad. The senior guard drove to the basket, made a layup in traffic and got fouled in the process. He made his free throw to give his team a 43-41 advantage, which Calaveras was able to hold on to in the final nine seconds.
“I saw Jay (Clifton) get face-guarded and I decided to go 1-on-1 with the kid guarding me, and if I lose it, I lose,” Arnold said. “I had a bad second and third quarter, so I had to do that for the team to win.”
Jay Clifton led Calaveras with a team-high 15 points; Arnold scored 11; Cardon had seven points; Malamed scored six; while sophomore Braedon Orlandi and Byrd each finished the game with two points.
Bret Harte girls’ basketball vs. Sonora, May 15
Haylee Maddeaux, a four-year varsity starter, could not hold back the tears of joy moments after the final buzzer sounded at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp. Not only did the Bullfrogs beat the Sonora Wildcats for the first time since the Wildcats entered the Mother Lode League the 2014, but the 42-26 victory came in the final time Maddeaux, along with fellow seniors Jaden Arias and Kalah Casey will play on their home floor.
Even if Maddeaux does hear someone say that the win doesn’t matter, or the spring basketball season doesn’t count, she won’t spend too much time worrying about those opinions.
“It doesn’t even matter what they say, because it matters to us,” Maddeaux said with tears in her eyes and a smile on her face. “For a lot of us, we are never going to play again; I’m not going to play next year. So, this is the last time I’m ever going to play in this gym, so this win and this season means everything to me.”
Calaveras baseball vs. Sonora, May 21
On a sunny afternoon in San Andreas, the Calaveras High School baseball team gave up 12 runs, 11 hits and committed 10 errors against the Sonora Wildcats. And yet, Calaveras walked off its home diamond with the win. Calaveras used a seven-run sixth inning to complete the 13-12 come-from-behind victory over the Wildcats.
In the bottom of the fourth, trailing by 11-3, Calaveras got three runs with hits from Andy Rios and Gus Tofanelli. Sonora scored its final run in the top of the fifth and with nine outs left in the game, Calaveras trailed 12-6.
Calaveras drew two walks and got singles from Woody Gardina, Chris Maddock and Clayton Moore to drive in three runs. Senior Carson Cook knocked in two with a single and with the pressure on, Tofanelli smacked a fastball into the outfield for a two-run double, which was Calaveras’ seventh run of the inning and gave his team the lead. Junior Dean Habbestad pitched a scoreless seventh inning and Calaveras held on for the one-run win.