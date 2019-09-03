Bret Harte golf takes care of Sonora

After dropping back-to-back matches, the Bret Harte High School girls’ golf team got back to .500 with a 262-270 win over the Sonora Wildcats Tuesday at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.
“They did really well,” Bret Harte head coach Diane Winsby said. “I see improvement with each and every one of them every day. Emma (Canepa) is a rock and the other girls are learning more each day. They are really coming along as a team and the support and enthusiasm they have is great. I could not be any prouder of them.”
For the third time in four matches, Canepa earned medalist honors, this time by shooting a 49. Behind Canepa was Sophia Ruff, 64; Carly Hickman, 72; and Makenna Robertson, 77.
Bret Harte (2-2) will return to the links Sept. 10 against Argonaut at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.