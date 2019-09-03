Bret Harte golf takes care of Sonora
Enterprise photo by Guy Dossi

After dropping back-to-back matches, the Bret Harte High School girls’ golf team got back to .500 with a 262-270 win over the Sonora Wildcats Tuesday at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.

“They did really well,” Bret Harte head coach Diane Winsby said. “I see improvement with each and every one of them every day. Emma (Canepa) is a rock and the other girls are learning more each day. They are really coming along as a team and the support and enthusiasm they have is great. I could not be any prouder of them.”

For the third time in four matches, Canepa earned medalist honors, this time by shooting a 49. Behind Canepa was Sophia Ruff, 64; Carly Hickman, 72; and Makenna Robertson, 77.

Bret Harte (2-2) will return to the links Sept. 10 against Argonaut at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.