Dishion has memorable day running for Stan State

Former Bret Harte High School cross country star Kaela Dishion continues to produce outstanding results at the collegiate level.
On Sept. 25, Dishion, who is a junior cross country runner at California State University, Stanislaus, helped lead the Warriors to a second-place finish at the Cougar Challenge in San Marcos.
While as a team the Warriors finished second out of 14 schools, with only Chico State placing ahead of them, Dishion was the first to cross the finish line. The former Bullfrog finished the 3.7-mile race in 20:57.3. Placing second in 21:03.2 was Katherine Cline, a freshman from Pomona-Pitzer.
Dishion was not the only former Calaveras County athlete to finish with a strong time, as 2021 Calaveras High School graduate Katarina Borchin placed 32nd overall, with her time of 22.29.8. A total of 139 athletes competed in the event.
Stanislaus State will next compete Oct. 16 at the Santa Clara Invitational.