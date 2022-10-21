Calaveras boys pick up a 13-12 win over El Dorado; girls fall 15-5
In the final home game of the season, the Calaveras High School water polo program split two matches with the El Dorado Cougars. The boys won 13-12, while the girls lost 15-5.

In the girls’ game, El Dorado jumped out to a 4-2 lead and extended that to 6-4 at halftime. Calaveras got outscored 9-1 in the second half, with Calaveras’ lone goal coming in the fourth quarter. Calaveras’ Holly Skrbina led the way with three goals and Rhianon Cavender scored twice. Calaveras is now 3-6 in Mother Lode League play.

