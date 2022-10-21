Calaveras boys pick up a 13-12 win over El Dorado; girls fall 15-5

In the final home game of the season, the Calaveras High School water polo program split two matches with the El Dorado Cougars. The boys won 13-12, while the girls lost 15-5.
In the girls’ game, El Dorado jumped out to a 4-2 lead and extended that to 6-4 at halftime. Calaveras got outscored 9-1 in the second half, with Calaveras’ lone goal coming in the fourth quarter. Calaveras’ Holly Skrbina led the way with three goals and Rhianon Cavender scored twice. Calaveras is now 3-6 in Mother Lode League play.
In the boys’ contest, Calaveras trailed 3-2 after the first quarter but then scored five times in the second quarter and limited El Dorado to three goals and at the midway point, the Red Hawks had a slim 7-6 lead. Calaveras scored four times in the third quarter and heading into the final seven minutes of play, led 11-8. El Dorado outscored Calaveras 4-2 in the fourth quarter, but the Red Hawks were able to hold on for the 13-12 victory.
Calaveras senior Jeremiah Hinkle scored a team-high five goals, while Joshua Koepke and Matthew Padula each scored four times in the win. Calaveras is now 2-7 in league play. The Red Hawks will wrap up the regular season on Oct. 25 on the road against the Sonora Wildcats.