Bullfrog runners given option between cross country and soccer

There might not be any sport more impacted by not allowing cohorting than cross country. And that is on full display at Bret Harte.
Bret Harte head cross country coach Vicky Johnson was hoping, even with a minimized season, to have at least 20 runners. But when word came that runners had to decide between playing soccer or running cross country, quite a few traded their running shoes for soccer cleats.
“We understand that kids have to make decisions and that’s how it is,” Johnson said. “They are lucky that sports are open for them to do it. And no matter what, we are going to offer a season for the kids who have come out and trained this long.”
The Bullfrogs don’t have enough runners to field two varsity teams, but that doesn’t stop those who enjoy pounding the pavement from running to their hearts’ content.
“This group of kids have kept coming out day after day after day,” Johnson said. “But now, finally, we got the green light. We are excited, but we are taking it one day at a time.”
Like all coaches in every sport, Johnson had to play the waiting game to find out if there would actually be a cross country season this year. She had her runners conditioning in hopes they could later compete, but she didn’t allow herself to get her hopes up until it was confirmed 100% that a season would take place.
“It was exciting to tell them there’s a prospect of meets coming up,” Johnson said.
For Bret Harte junior Jordan Smith, waiting to find out if there was going to be a season was the constant battle he and the rest of the Bret Harte runners had to deal with.
“It’s been pretty frustrating,” Smith said. “There were a lot of false calls of, ‘Are we going to have a season? Are we not going to have a season?’ It’s also kind of hard to keep motivation when you don’t really know what’s going to happen.”
Bret Harte will have three regular season meets and league finals. The league finals will be March 24 and 25, with the girls running on March 24 and the boys the following day. Locations for those races has yet to be decided.
Even though he only gets to race four times, Smith is happy to get some meets in the books and hopes he’ll be in perfect running shape for when the track season rolls around.
“There’s definitely way less meets then we usually get, but I’m just happy to get some,” Smith said. “I was not expecting to get any meets at all. I thought we’d just roll right into track season, so I’m happy with what we got.”
Training for the season has been different this year. Typically, runners join the team in the summer and put in the work under the hot Calaveras County sun. That hot weather has been replaced with a cold winter chill. And while it might seem that more athletes would be interested in joining the squad when it’s colder, that hasn’t been the case.
“I actually thought that running in cold weather would entice more kids to come out, but it doesn’t,” Johnson said. “They don’t like the cold weather. The hotter weather brought more people out.”
At meets, runners will have to wear masks until the race starts. Athletes are not required to wear masks while running, but if a runner prefers to wear a mask during the race, Johnson will not object. Once runners cross the finish line, they will be once again required to apply their masks for the remainder of the day.
Johnson is pleased with the dedication of her runners and hopes that while the season may be short, everyone will enjoy the moments they have together.
“Our emphasis is to get them out there, have a little confidence, have some fun together and run the best they can,” Johnson said.